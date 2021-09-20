Summer 2021 pants, Rihanna’s sexy leggings that cause a scandal

Rihanna is one of our favorite Cosmo girls and she’s back to being talked about, not for a new album (sadly) but for her fashion line Savage X Fenty. If you also opened TikTok this morning, you probably came across the viral video with over 3 million views (now deleted), on your foryoupage. And here the Internet population has split into two factions.

Most of the users (women, men, fans and not) wasted no time and started tweeting and commenting. At the moment it would seem that the majority do not approve of this look by saying that it is exaggerated, a free provocation, and pointing out that these leggings are not suitable for going out. Others rightly declare themselves free to wear what they prefer, specifying that Kim Kardashian also wore similar leggings.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

“Can we normalize the butt line?” asks a TikTok user, adding: “I’m so sexy, the butt is a great part of the body. Let’s normalize it!”. “It’s called fashion, joys! Awake!” Writes another user instead.

Summer 2021 pants, the sexy leggings by Savage X Fenty that cause a scandal

We know that RiRi, as a true diva that she is, loves to dare and so she did with her fashion line Savage X Fenty, creating among the various unique and sexy pieces, also this leggings with an unusual design. The model in question is called Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging and costs € 48.19. Its peculiarity is the opening on the back (the so-called “surprise”) which therefore allows you to show a part of the wonderful female derrière to the world.

COURTESY

With 41 reviews and rated 4 out of 5 stars, it would seem that these leggings are very popular! In fact, people who bought these leggings agree that they are to be kept at home or to sleep and certainly not to go shopping, also because they explain that the material is very light, similar to tights rather than leggings. Plus, they all confirm that you have found the right size (seems to be the only problem), these women’s leggings make you feel super sexy and confident. Now that you have known the magic and the surprise of these viral leggings, what do you think friends of Cosmo? Would you wear them?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io