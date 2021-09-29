News

Summer 2021 pants, the elegant and pink pants by Megan Fox

Posted on
There are those who have always dreamed of living a Barbie moment and those who lie, but when one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood chooses to become the IRL version of the most famous doll in the world, the level rises! Megan Fox – it’s been a while when she was the beautiful Mikaela in Transformers – has bewitched everyone to iHeart Music Awards where she accompanied her boyfriend Colson Baker better known as Machine Gun Kelly. The two recently celebrated their first anniversary and we are obsessed with this super cool couple with coordinated outfits! Megan dressed from head to toe in pink with elegant trousers followed the summer 2021 trend par excellence as well as his super shiny shoes, while MGK has morphed into a modern one Edward scissor hands.

Summer 2021 pants, Megan’s pink and elegant ones are WOW!

For one of the first events and red carpets since the pandemic began, Megan opted to charm everyone with a Mach & Mach candy pink corset and pants suit.

With slits on the front that divide the hem, these super elegant silk pants are the ideal garment to invest in for your summer evenings! To complete the look, the beautiful actress has added diamonds by Dena Kemp on the laces of the corset in the bows version and on the slits to create a luminous profile.

summer 2021 elegant pants megan fox

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

The shoes exclusively coordinated with the silver diamonds were always from the Mach & Mach brand while the clutch, even the super shiny one, is from the Jimmy Choo brand.
If you want Megan’s pants you will have to wait because obviously they sold out immediately, but with patience (and for £ 436.51) may come back to you 🙂

In the meantime we can assure you that these pants are the top of summer 2021 fashion because they are super elegant: here is the salvation for * all * the events you have on your calendar. Suitable for a morning ceremony combined with a shirt or for a gallant date in the evening combined with a coordinated top as our icon Megan Fox has chosen and … you will always be super stylish and elegant!

