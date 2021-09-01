Summer 2021, Puglia is a holiday destination for VIPs

In the summer of 2021, Puglia was confirmed popular destination of the characters of the show, sport and fashion to spend your holidays in safety, as well as the most popular destination for local tourism. Merit of hospitality in contact with nature, but also of food and wine tourism and the offer of seaside resorts and countryside, according to the analysis of Coldiretti / Terranostra of Puglia on the booking data.

The queen of agritourism accommodation and hospitality in the countryside, Coldiretti Puglia notes, confirms the province of Lecce, with 313 agritourism structures, out of the total 752 authorized throughout the region, followed by Bari with 143 agritourisms, 113 in Foggia, 94 in Brindisi, 69 in Taranto and 20 in the BAT, according to ISTAT data.

“The Puglia of the farms and the beauty of the rural villages – says Savino Muraglia, president of Coldiretti Puglia – was also the stage for VIPs in the summer of 2021, from Fedez and Chiara Ferragni to Fabio Volo, from Madonna to Vasco Rossi, from Raoul Bova to Luca Argentero, from Tommaso Zorzi to Stefano Sensi, from Carolina Crescentini to Andrea Delogu and Ema Stokholma, in addition to the weddings of Federico Zampaglione dei Tiromancino, who married Giglia Marra in Mottola and the French actress Margaux Châtelier who married Marcy de Soultrait . The Puglia brand has a great appeal on Italian and foreign tourists, thanks also to the clamor aroused by the purchases of the VIPs of prestigious historic farms in Salento, the rural areas are among the favorite destinations thanks to the good food, the tranquility and the beauty of the landscape that must be safeguarded and ‘regenerated’ today more than ever. It is no coincidence that we have neighbors from the national and international jet set, struck by love at first sight precisely because of our extraordinary landscape, such as Raul Bova, Donadoni, Helen Mirren, Francis Ford Coppola and Meryl Streep. And again, between Salento and Valle d’Itria, also Gerard Depardieu, Mickey Rourke, John Malkovich, Taylor Hackford and Ferzan Ozpetek ”, adds the president Muraglia.

Importance of Apulian agritourisms

This is an increase supported by the qualification of the offer with Italian agritourisms that offer innovative services for sportsmen, nostalgics, onlookers and environmentalists, such as horse riding, archery, trekking or cultural activities such as visiting archaeological or naturalistic pathsi, but also cooking and wellness courses. Among the reasons there is – points out Coldiretti Puglia – the drive in search of tranquility after months of lockdown caused by the Covid pandemic.

It is the food and the multiplicity of possible activities to spend the day that attract foreign and Italian tourists to the farmhouses in the heel of Italy, adds Coldiretti Puglia, from horse riding to excursions, from naturalistic observations to trekking to mountain biking.

Loading... Advertisements

“In detail the farmhouses offer accommodation, catering, but also tastings and recreational activities, recreational and social. From agri-camping to agri-relaxation, from the simplicity of rural hospitality to buffets with garden products, to restorative walks in nature, they are the basis of the growing appreciation of tourists with respect to the landscape and food and wine. The demand for overnight stays and recreational activities to spend your holidays in harmony with nature, learning the secrets of life in the countryside. The success of the agritourisms revolves around food and wine, with the agrichefs of Campagna Amica, the peasant cooks who prepare traditional dishes with admirable skill ”, adds the president of Terranostra Puglia, Filippo De Miccolis Angelini.

In addition to restorative relaxation in the green, away from the traffic of the cities, today those who choose the farm also look for a series of sports activities to make the holiday even richer, games for children, but also cooking classes and cultural entertainments, areas for campsites and agri-beauty treatments. The Farms of Campagna Amica – continues Coldiretti Puglia – also make available spaces equipped for outdoor picnics that respect the needs of independence of those who love to dedicate themselves to cooking in full autonomy, possibly resorting only to the purchase of farm products. Great opportunities also from direct sales, with 40% of regional companies selling their own products and 20% organic products.

There trip to a farmhouse it is, in fact, also an opportunity to introduce farm animals, especially to children, to farm animals, chickens, cows, horses, donkeys, assist in milking, laying eggs, or learn how to make cheese and homemade pasta and also to see fascinating work tools and agricultural equipment, both modern and from the past, from the old plow to the powerful tractors, concludes Coldiretti Puglia.