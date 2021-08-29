Summer 2021, the stars who have chosen Italy for their holidays

Capri, Amalfi, Positano, but also Venice, Portofino, Rome, Florence. The summer that is about to end has seen it arrive on its shores and in its cities international stars from all over the world. Especially from Hollywood. And everyone told their Italian stops on social networks, with photos in the middle of the sea from Sicily to Liguria, at the table, sipping a good glass of wine and, of course, organizing dream parties.

How it was for Madonna. Always in love with Italy, Louise Veronica Ciccone has chosen Puglia to celebrate her 63rd birthday.

Between masks, dances and lots of music. The location was Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia, where Madonna arrived with her children Lourdes Leon, Mercy James, Stelle and Estere Ciccone, Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her closest friends.

«Hello Italy, hello Puglia»He shouts in the latest video published on social media, on the day of departure while he leaves the country on a vintage train of the Fondazione Ferrovie dello Stato.

The Kardashian club has also arrived here. Direction Capri and Portofino. Starting from Kendall Jenner who has chosen to enjoy the sea of ​​the Amalfi Coast, together with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, a basketball player. Kim Kardashian he chose Rome, where he visited the Vatican museums in July.

Just in these hours it also arrived Kourtney Kardashian together with her boyfriend Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182, who on social media said he was able to overcome the fear of flying thanks to her.

They could not miss Capri, Vanessa Bryant together with his daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and little Capri, who is now 2 years old and owes his name to the love of his parents, in particular his father Kobe Bryant, for the island of the Gulf of Naples. Same destination for the most followed and loved couple of the summer: the Bennifers, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, which between boats and starred restaurants have reaffirmed that their love is really back.

A lot of romance also for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who became parents of little Daisy a year ago, who opted first for Venice then for Capri and relaxation by the sea. It has also arrived Harry Styles which made thousands of fans dream of meeting him while walking with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde in Porto Ercole, in Tuscany. Same region also chosen by the American actress Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Amalfi coast also for the supermodel Emily Ratajkowsky, singer John Legend and girlfriend Chrissy Teigen arrived after a first stop in Portofino. Unmissable, like every year, George and Amal Clooney, paparazzi repeatedly in restaurants overlooking Lake Como. Italian postcard of late summer also for Sharon Stone: to Venice. After the absence of stars last year, due to the pandemic, this year Italy has returned to breathe decidedly starry air.

