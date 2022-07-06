Summer 2022 dress, beige like Angelina Jolie in Rome

THE silk dresses are the chicest answer against the scorching heat of summer. Temperatures rise and we no longer know what to wear: how to dress without having to give up elegance? The rule to keep in mind is that simplicity isn’t boring at all. And surely those who have made minimalism and casual style a real philosophy of life agree: Angelina Jolie she returned to directing the film Bloodlessinspired by the novel by Alessandro Baricco and was recently paparazzi on the streets of Rome with a dress long and light which is actually a truly chic coordinated set. Perfect from morning to evening and ready to ensure freshness and lightness by caressing the skin without weighing it down, the sand top combined with the silk trousers is the perfect uniform to spend an entire day with daughters.

Angelina Jolie always favors a minimal and low-profile aesthetic, often opting for clean lines and simple designs in neutral colors. This latest look is no exception, and it’s the perfect summer ensemble for a breath of fresh air on the hottest days. Angelina Jolie’s dress is signed Alberta Ferretti and is made of 100% silk with ruffled details, the model is actually a top cut at the front to reveal the belly while the fabric flows smoothly like a very light slip. The actress was seen enjoying a Roman day out daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17before meeting at the market with her friend and colleague Salma Hayek.

How to wear Angelina Jolie’s dress?

The Hollywood star showed us how to be effortless chic even for a simple walk to the market with Rome’s scorching summer temperatures. The suits will save us and this is a certainty of style that will never leave us. Angelina Jolie she paired her top with fluid trousers in the same neutral sand-colored hue, also signed by Alberta Ferretti. Her dress falls perfectly as she uncovers her abdomen that can be enhanced by mid-waisted linen trousers or simply worn as an elegant beach cover-up for a totally unexpected boho chic effect.

