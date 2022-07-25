Summer 2022 dress: the Angelina Jolie shirt dress

Versatile, practical and stylish: the chemisier is the must-have item to always have in the closet. Jackie Kennedy has made it a timeless iconic garment, Audrey Hepburn has transformed it into the elegant and bon ton dress by definition. The stars of the moment don’t miss it. Between them: Angelina Joliespotted in Rome on the set of Without Blood with a long white ankle model, which she paired with a pair of flat raffia slide sandals. The actress and director has focused on simplicity, choosing a practical and light model, perfect for the high temperatures of Summer 2022. The touch of extra styling: the rolled up sleeves, to make it nonchalant.

MEGA

The chemisier is the perfect companion for days at the beach, with a flat sandal, but it is also ideal for the city, with a belt at the waist and a pair of summer camperos. Whether it is long, midi or short, short or long sleeve, printed or white: the chemisier is the summer garment that cannot be missing in your wardrobe. An outfit as essential as it is cool: the passepartout for summer holidays.

How to wear Angelina Jolie’s shirt dress?



The chemisier is a versatile garment that allows you to play with accessories. The accessories to make it elegant? Maxi bag in straw and sandals for the seaside areas, mini bags and sandals with heels for the holidays in the city or a dinner by the sea, high waist belt, gold jewelry and black super-diva glasses: this is the styling that distorts the essentiality of the garment, transforming it into a bon ton garment.

