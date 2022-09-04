Summer 2022: French rap still tops the rankings on streaming platforms

The streaming giants made public the results of the most listened to songs in the summer of 2022 and the least we can say, French rap, like in previous years, continues to reign supreme.

Alonzo, Hamza, SCH, the most listened to artists of the summer

French rap has just confirmed once again his absolute dominance on music consumption on streaming platforms. After 2019 and 2021, the musical genre has just been crowned winner of this summer 2022 standings of the most listened to songs in France. The information has been confirmed by the two streaming giants Spotify and Deezer.

According to the new results revealed by the streaming services, two featurings of rap stars hover at the top of the undisputed hits of this summer 2022. It is first of all the piece “Tout va bien” by Alonzo, Soprano’s ex-comrade in the Psy4 de la rime in collaboration with Ninho and Naps. In a second time, “Fade Up” by Zeg P accompanied by SCH and Hamza.

Waiting for the classification from Apple Musicthe third major platform in France, these two songs have took the lion’s share and currently occupy the first two places in the Spotify and Deezer rankings in a different order.

Fresh, winner of “New school”, in the tops

He is an English-speaking artist precisely Rema, the Nigerian whose merits Barack Obama had praised in 2020, who positioned himself at third place with its hit track “Calm Down”. This is a piece afrobeat taken from his first album.

Jul who released his album shortly before the start of the summer is also among the top. The piece “I knew everything“, of the Marseille rapper was classified 7th on Deezer like on Spotify. In the lot, there is also a rapper who was propelled into the orbit of success after his brilliant performance on the show “New school” from Netflix. Fresh, winner of this tele-hook devoted to rap, cleared the way thanks to his title “Chop” who happened hoisted in 4th position on both platforms.

Harry Styles and Kate Bush among the hits

The connection between two dinosaurs, notably the American Camila Cabello, in collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the hit “Bam Bam” released in the spring, is the single foray in the pop of this top 10. The hit hit the top 10 on both platforms while its remix on the track “My love” by Stromae, released in the middle of the summer, is conspicuous by its absence from the top of the charts.

Great surprise of this ranking, the old title over 35 years old ” Running up that hill » by Kate Bush, the famous interpreter of « Babooshka » hoisted himself at 8th position on Spotify and 9th on Deezer of the most listened to titles in France this summer.

A title which finds its balms and knows a particular enthusiasm thanks to the series “StrangerThings”, aired on Neftlix. In the aftermath, we also find “As it was” by the British Harry Styles, the hit of the former singer of the group One Direction with accents of the 80s. In short, these two hits of the 80s represent the most listened to songs on a global scale.