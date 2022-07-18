summer 2022 punctuated by electro

In recent months, rappers and rappers have fully taken over the sounds of electronic music to create an atmosphere like never before during this summer period.

Drake: a 100% electro album

It all started with Honestly Nevermind Drake’s surprise album released on June 17th. Drizzy had shocked the whole rap game because the main influences of the album were none other than… electro ! A surprise album, in every sense of the word. Drake started by releasing the clip Falling Back (in which he marries 23 wives) true to his loverboy image, then the entire album. As you listen to the album, you realize that Falling Back will not be the exception of the project but the main theme with in particular the titles Massive and Sticky.

Even if Drake had already traveled in musical genres (example the piece passion fruit), an entire album dedicated to house/electro remains amazing. A project moreover greeted with great mistrust by some and highly appreciated by others, Honestly Nevermind start a debate: Did Drake deny his hip-hop sources on this album? Some have even said that Drake forswore his black culture in favor of white culture.

Beyoncé surprises with ‘Break my Soul’

All that was missing, just four days after the release of Drake’s album, Beyoncé is releasing Break My Soul, a single using the sample and remixing the track Show Me Love by Robin S.

Mixed opinions, the same, but generally appreciated, the song is still a lot talked about (we also know that few are those who risk criticizing Queen B, her fanbase being overpowered).

The question arises on the sequel to the album which will be released on July 29: will it be like Drake’s completely electro album? Renaissance is eagerly awaited.

SCH and Hamza: summer 2022 anthem?

And on June 24, 3 days after Beyonce (coincidence? I don’t think so), SCH, Hamza and ZEG P came out fade-up, a banger that we saw SCH perform at the Francofolies, at the Ardentes… for the pleasure of its public. And for this piece it’s the same: completely electro instrumental especially in the chorus. Opinions are a bit mixed on social networks, but in any case the reception of the public is rather very good since the piece is a hit and becomes almost a festival anthem.

Rap and electro, a love story that dates back more than 20 years

Of course, this isn’t the first time that rap artists have used electro/house samples and production. Indeed, since the beginning of the 2000s the first of the electro influences in rap have emerged: we think in particular of TTC who really brought this madness back to France with Para One on production in 2002 with their first album and then with the UFO Sensitive Bastards and who claim to be the precursors of this movement (before the Americans). DJ Mehdi was obviously important with his prods that travel between the two worlds and inevitably we have to talk about the cult title 113 fucks up feat Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) in 2002. The Americans followed afterwards with TI who remixed the title Gypsy Woman by Crystal Waters, Kanye who sampled Daft Punk on Stronger… There are plenty of other examples. More recently in French rap, Vladimir Cauchemar has added his stone to the building of the electro x rap connection. Tubes like Do not come back de Gradur and Heuss are also tinged with electronic sounds. The return of the jersey in the French musical landscape also brings its freshness.

No musical barriers

The collaborations are numerous and for those who accused Drake of denying his “blackness” in favor of music for ‘whites’, just like this tweet “What is this Drake album for white people? ” It would be a question of returning to the source. The precursor of house is none other than Frankie Knuckles, a black American DJ, born in 1955, who was one of the first to create and then democratize this style in the streets of Chicago.

It is therefore a musical genre that has a real history, and its link with rap ultimately remains rather logical. And to tell the truth, it’s rather a good surprise to see our French rappers take the step more and more and explore different styles, good in moderation all the same.

Now let’s see what the next musical releases have in store for us, between Drill, then Jersey Drill, then D&B, and now electro, the musical future may surprise us.