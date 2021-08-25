Summer cinema makes a stop at the Cep

Initiative of the Sds Pisana with “Periferie al centro”. Appointment from Sunday 22 to Saturday 28 August at the campini in via Pierin del Vaga

PISA – It begins on Sunday 22 August with “I quit when I want”, the hilarious comedy signed by Sydney Sibilla, and continues the next day with “Beauty and the Beast ” in the 2017 version with Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Ewan McGregor. After the preview of last July, the “Festival” comes alive: from 22 to 28 August, strictly under the stars, the appointment is at the Cep, in the Giardini in via Pierin del Vaga. At 9.30 pm the start of the projections but before and after the refreshment point will also be in operation and the animators at work to involve the little ones in many fun games.

Every evening, for a week, a different film: in addition to the two mentioned in the programming there are also “The Guardians of the Galaxy” (Tuesday 24), ” Sister Act “(Wednesday 25),” 8 Mile ” (Thursday 26) , ” The Man of the Labyrinth ” (Friday 27) and ” Welcome to the South “(Saturday 28).

“This is one of the first actions we plan to take to bring the suburbs back to the center of the city – commented Gianna Gambaccini, president of the Society of Health in the Pisan area, who is also councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Pisa – , redeveloping them not only from the point of view of basic maintenance and furnishings, but also from the point of view of cultural initiatives and social aggregation. Precisely for this reason Palazzo Gambacorti has allocated 10 thousand euros and entrusted them to the SdS which has prepared a public announcement won by the Cineclub Arsenale, organizer of the Cep minifestival “.

“This project is, at the same time, a beautiful point of arrival and departure – added the city councilor for culture Pierpaolo Magnani -: the idea of ​​bringing cinema, theater and art, in fact, was a guideline on which I have tried to work since the first settlement, but unfortunately the pandemic has not inevitably slowed us down. Now we plan to start again, but you will come to realize a more organic and structured program in the next ones because the decor of the suburbs certainly passes from the flowerbeds and sidewalks, but also from the possibility of experiencing your own neighborhood in a more beautiful and profound way, sharing moments of leisure and collective joy ”.

There are also recreational activities for the little ones. Advice? “Bring a blanket or pillow – the organizers explain -: it will be even more beautiful to watch the cinema under the stars”