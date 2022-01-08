Summer color blindness: characteristics and subgroups

What are the summer colors of armocromia? This season is characterized by: cold undertone of the complexion, value (i.e. overall ratio between the lightest and darkest tones of the figure) clear, low contrast such as chromatic intensity. Find out if you also belong to a subgroup of summer in color harmonics, compare the characteristics and take the test.

There summer color palette it mainly welcomes soft and pastel colors, even a little muted, such as sage, mauve, wisteria, dove gray, gray, mind green, cold pink and also some more intense peaks, especially dedicated to those belonging to the subgroup summer cool, that is blue, purple, intense cold red and the color of wild berries. For make-up, the eyes are always played with fairly light shades, while, depending on the subgroup, for the lipsticks you can go as far as mallow and raspberry, as well as the blush . Silver and steel jewels light up the face, although the soft subgroup also holds up the gold discreetly.

Speaking of hair, the summer palette he sees the presence inside of very cold blond, but there is no lack of ash, both still blond and brown.

You don’t know if yours armocromia is summer or winter? Do not worry, if you have any doubts that remain, contact an expert image consultant, familiar with the subject. For example, you can also take the test summer color armor, which is made exactly like the one for girls. How much does an armocromia session cost? It is difficult to indicate a single figure, however we believe that a professional cannot ask you for less than € 100 / € 150 for a complete consultation.

Summer color subgroups

What summer am I in armocromia? It’s still, how to understand the color blindness subgroups? Frequently asked questions, for one of the most apparently complex seasons to decipher in its declinations. And if the doubt remains upstream, there is only one thing to do: how to understand which season I am in armocromia? With the test at an expert image consultant on the subject: see above!

In the meantime, however, here are some more details on the summer subgroups, useful for orienting yourself if you really have the suspected to belong to this season of the color scheme.

Absolute summer color scheme

Let’s start with the most neutral subgroup of all, that is, let’s analyze theabsolute summer color scheme. If you also belong to this category you should not notice particular imbalances towards a very cold or very light undertone.

The palette of colors that enhance those who are absolute summer includes decidedly cold, medium-light shades: among them lilac, mint green, light blue, cold pink and lemon yellow, always a little muted. For more intense colors, which outline the contrasts, it is better to focus on gray rather than black. In eye make-up everything should be very soft, so yes to pastel blue, gray, blue eyeshadows and even the ideal lipstick is kept on never intrusive shades, so those of cool pink nudes.

Absolute summer hair is strictly cold blond.

The stars of the show to be taken as a yardstick to understand if you too could belong to the absolute summer subgroup are: Kristen Dunst, Gwynet Paltrow, Michelle Pfeiffer and Scott Patterson.

Summer light color scheme

How to recognize thelight color armocromia of summer? Unleashes aaura cold and clear and, by repetition, as required by the discipline of the color scheme, its color palette friends includes the fainter ones on the spectrum. Among them, lemon yellow, apple green, baby pink, lilac, all in pastel shades. The optical white total look is of great effect for a summer light. As for the make-up, on the eyes you can apply cold pink, ice gray and blue eyeshadows and pencils while on the lips they give a touch good mine all the rosy and cold glosses and lipsticks.

The armocromia of the hair for the light summer would foresee the cold blond, reaching, at the limit, to the ashes.

Which are the summer light VIPs to take as a reference? Eva Herzigova, Lea Seydoux, Reese Witherspoon and Cillian Murphy.

Soft summer color scheme

In the summer subgroups we do not meet deep summer harmony, because this characteristic does not belong to what is the most delicate and muted season, in terms of contrasts, of the color scheme. In its place we can study thesoft summer color harmonics, characterized by cool undertones and medium contrast. There are also those who identify the nuance ofsummer soft clear color scheme.

L’soft summer in color harmony it is characterized by a palette of obviously cold and dusty colors, that is, not bright and vaguely desaturated. Among them, it goes very well with sage, pink, avio and medium gray. The eye make-up can range from lead-colored, to cold brown, up to antique pink, while on the lips the tones are revived with splendid light and intense mauve lipsticks, raspberry and cold pink nudes.

Summer soft hair can range from ash to cool blonde.

Famous examples of summer soft are: Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel, Gisele Bundchen, Michelle Hunziker, Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt.

Cool summer color scheme

Finally, this is what the cold summer looks like in armocromia, a typology essentially dominated by soft, clear and very muted complexion tones.

The palette cold summer color harmonics However, it includes deep colors, with which it manages to create a good contrast: among them military green, midnight blue, purple, deep red, dark gray and, after all, it also gets along with black. Although they seem to be sidereal distances, this season shares some qualities in common with winter. The eye makeup should be played on ice gray, silver and deep pink, while green light for lipsticks ranging from cold pink to raspberry.

The color scheme of cool summer hair opens up to ash brown that can be enlivened with cool blonde highlights, however gorgeous it is too in purity.

Known characters of summer cool are: Bianca Balti, Alexis Bledel, Laetitia Casta, Bella Hadid, Eva Riccobono and Zac Efron.

