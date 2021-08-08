Summer costume 2021, Jlo’s yellow bikini is by Frankies Bikinis

After the flashback with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is on the world front pages and the two have been paparazzi everywhere, as well as in Capri which seems to have become the new Hollywood. ” Jenny from the Block “ she gave us songs, movies and above all fantastic outfits: in the early 2000s she managed to make the baseball hat trendy, at the AMAs 2020 she taught us that sparkling at the awards is great and that celebrating the birthday with only a bikini is chic. Yes, during her holidays with Ben the couple chose to move with a yacht and therefore the shots posted on Instagram by Jenny are really hot 🔥, especially with the perfect yellow costume to highlight the tan.

Summer costume 2021, Jlo’s yellow bikini is trendy and super loved on Insta

Jennifer as a real superstar does not have outfits or trivial photos on social media, in fact in one of her last posts the beautiful singer appears in relaxed poses while enjoying the view of the sea and the landscape, but the piece that captured us is the yellow swimsuit. The two-piece bikini is very simple, with a triangle model combined with sporty details that make it comfortable even if the neckline is deep and V-shaped, while the piece below is composed of two very thin ribbons that can be worn on the hips in two ways, low or for a touch of the 90s higher. The costume is by one of the most loved brands by millennias and gen-z on Instagram in fact Jenny is just one of many Fans of Frankies Bikinis who creates costumes with colorful and super feminine prints.

How on, how cool is it? To us it seems perfect to make the tan look even more golden! Remember then that the two-piece costume is very elegant and can be combined with your favorite shorts or mini skirts with a semi-open linen shirt on top and don’t forget the low sandals plus a straw bag for a Riviera look!

