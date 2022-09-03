Summer Daydreams, by José Carlos Llop

I would have loved to be the target I was looking at, dancing, the finnish prime minister, as they say now, or Finnish, as they used to say. To be the object, in short, of her smile and look, delighted with herself and very satisfied with the situation. A situation, by the way, that of that group dance that at moments seemed more like the meeting of a volleyball team cheering up in the locker room than a dance in itself. Dance is a language that insinuates and tell and in that dance of Sanna Marin not much was left to misunderstanding.

But in this improvised wish of mine, I’m afraid there is a misconception. Did Sanna Marin imagine looking at someone when she was being filmed, or was she only looking at herself? Was she like Scarlett Johansson or Jennifer Lawrence when they photographed themselves naked for their boyfriend and got hacked and fodder after the masses? Where does the desire for seduction begin – so characteristic of a politician – and where does mere narcissism? All of them, by age, are educated on television and have drifted towards the culture of the image and the desire to like, either through Facebook, Instagram or whatever they want: there are media at close range. Where, then, the real person and where the character, the mask, that need to inhabit the public without excessive wear? Where the truth and where the lie? Who is judged: a prime minister or a 36-year-old woman? And what is worse: would we speak of her if she did not possess the beauty of a refined Gothic carving, or of a queen of Nordic saga?

In the case of a film actress – even if the recipient of the intimacy was her boyfriend, lover or husband – the public repercussion of that intimacy is added to a life permanently under the spotlight. In the case of a policy even his most faithful wish that there is a part of his life that is private, reserved for their own and a few. They are different audiences, those of entertainment and those of politics, although the latter has acquired so many entertainment tics that one does not know who envies whom. But they are still different audiences. Hence I suppose that the dancing contortions of Sanna Marin, delighted to pose so syncopated in front of the phone of some friends of hers, have worried. She did it for her voters? Absolutely. For her political rivals, suck on that, kids? It doesn’t seem like it either. The enthusiasm was for herself and everything else – including my sudden devotion – summer daydreams.

But at the same time it is not difficult to think of his years, that everything has to be excused, It seems. At 34, being prime minister – or prime minister – is unusual; at 36 having a happy festive rampage and being filmed, today is normal. The question is if both things marry and I don’t know how to answer it. Energy crisis, Russian tanks across the border and a war too close: Dance, dance, damn It was the title of an American movie, but maybe it’s a slogan millennial facing that autumn of our discontent that they announce. And if not, think about the other video of the summer, the one of the young woman, much younger than the Finnish prime minister, who goes out with an FC Barcelona ballplayer and contorts with Moorish sensuality, which by the way and contrary to the by Sanna Marin, has left me colder than a penguin. It will be the age: yours and mine. Or not only. There is also the intention and in the case of the prime minister there is either no intention beyond what we see, or it is much healthier than in that of the young dancer in love, who challenges with a blow of the hip whoever moves them more happily on stage.

Before, the image was everything, but now that expression is added as ugly as its meaning, which is even uglier: win the story. In other words, convert falsehood into certainty. Once you mess up, you have to win the story. Neither memory, nor truth, nor bosses: winning the story is the important thing and the lie as useful as the forgetfulness or the tiredness of others. The story of the filmed dance has begun to be built, albeit defectively. First missing the baby boomers -older than millennials, of course, but still young – and the corresponding image cabinet must be very busy. You can always blame television and the media, of course, for playing the snake in Paradise and offering the fresh apple to a society tired of heat and worried about war and energy in winter. Just one favor: don’t do it as crude as this week’s argentinian pistol, or the little knife of the Spanish minister from months ago. Sanna Marin – she has me at her feet – she doesn’t deserve it.