Summer fashion 2021: the romantic outfit with embroidered white dress

The latest fashion of summer 2021 focuses on long white dress but it is not the usual boss total white: refined colored embroidery adorn skirts and sleeves, for a romantic outfit. The style lesson comes from Jennifer Lopez who, since returning with Ben Affleck, has sported a more beautiful look than the other.

Dressing in white until it is summer

The non-color is theemblem of freshness and lightness and, as we know, it also has the peculiarity of enhancing the tan that colors the skin in the warm season. the white dress also for the fashion of summer 2021 is the cult of essentiality, taken to the extreme for the absence (or almost) of color. Cotton poplin and st. gallen lace work, it adds a creative flicker which tells the local tradition of embroidering according to the superfine craftsmanship. Points of color that can embellish a wide sleeve, a bon ton collar, a shaped bod or the flounces of a skirt.

The décor here is not eccentric, it remains unobtrusive and measured, capturing attention only on certain parts of the fabric. a escamotage appreciated by Jennifer Lopez who has already sported two white dresses, one with yellow floral-themed embroidery the other green with geometric patterns and foliage.

Loading... Advertisements Johanna Ortiz

Finally our suggestions to complete theromantic outfit: leather sandals and straw bag, and finally tribal or golden jewelry to emphasize the summer holiday esprit.

See also:

Long and very light: clothes for spring 2021

Oversized shirt: in summer 2021 she also wears it on the beach as a dress