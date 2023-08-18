Health

Summer flu: how to take care of it and why it can be worse than winter flu

Elton Gardner
as long as we think about the flu We believe that It is a typical disease of autumn and even more so of winter; However, during the summer there are thousands of people around the world who fall prey to this virus.

According to health experts, it is not uncommon to fall ill with the flu during summer, which is practically the same picture as the one that develops in other seasons of the year, as it is an infectious disease caused by the same virus. The difference is only the factors that cause it.

Usually, in the summer, the reason that triggers the flu Can a sudden change in temperature affect you, Because in closed places only air conditioning gives everything. This causes irritation of the nasal mucosa, facilitating the entry of rhinovirus, Main cause of cold.

How to avoid flu in summer?

A sudden change in temperature or air conditioning does not cause the flu, as it is caused by influenza virus A or influenza virus B. However, they can worsen symptoms with wet bathing clothes, travel to extreme climates, and extreme ice cold. drink.

Health experts recommend following these tips to avoid getting sick:

* Use humidifier at home and office
* Eat lots of fruits and vegetables
* stay hydrated
* sunbathe

How is summer flu treated?

* To heal the body quickly, you must have a good sleep.
* Antibiotics are not effective against the common cold, as it is a viral process, not a bacterial one. Do not self-medicate, as it can be adverse to your health.
* Take a few days off.
* Drink lots of water and extracts.
* Nasal wash or decongestant medicine can help to remove mucus and make us feel better.
* Keep the room adequately ventilated.

