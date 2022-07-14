Summer fruits: on TikTok, Kylie Jenner tastes strawberries with pineapple flavor and we absolutely want to know more

When Kylie Jenner eats strawberries, she chooses pineapple strawberries. We wanted to know more about this amazing variety that we are just beginning to discover in France.

On TikTok, Kylie Jenner has had a small effect a few days ago by showing his followers some funny small strawberries called pineberries which have the particularity of having a pineapple flavor ! Everyone knows red strawberries, but strawberries with pineapple flavor are much more surprising. The star model therefore aroused our curiosity and we did our little investigation on this variety of strawberries that comes to us from South America and, more specifically, Chile. We tell you everything.

The pineapple strawberry: what does it look like?

At first glance, you might think that the pineapple strawberry is not ripe. However its ivory coloris a bad indicator. The pineapple strawberry is indeed naturally white and that is why it is also called white strawberry . Its achenes – the small grains on the fruit – are red. In terms of size, it is a little smaller than our French strawberries. When you bite into it, you discover a flesh between white and rosé. As for the leaves, they are green, like our Gariguettes, Charlottes and Ciflorettes. There is therefore no nothing faked in this strawberrynor a genetic cross between a pineapple and a strawberry. It is on the contrary a very old varietywhich appeared in Europe in the 18th century.

The pineapple strawberry: how to prepare it?

As incredible as it sounds, this funny white strawberry really tastes like pineapple, sweet and tangy. Moreover, in Anglo-Saxon countries, it is called pineberry , a contraction between pine, pineapple and strawberry, strawberry… If you want to cook it, be aware that it keeps for a short time and must therefore be eaten quickly or it will be too ripe. But otherwise, it washes like our red strawberries, taking care not to hull it until after it has been under water so that it retains its good taste… of pineapple.

The pineapple strawberry: where to buy it?

This new type of strawberry is trying to break into the French market. For now, she is very hard to find, so expensive! Everything that Kylie Jenner loves… But good news, nothing prevents you from planting some! Worth it. The pineapple strawberry is packed with vitamin Cand will be perfect in desserts to accompany fruits with a more neutral taste. In milkshakes, it will also be a great energy booster. So we can’t wait to see them grow by us so we can treat ourselves because Kylie has been able to awaken our curiosity and our greed!