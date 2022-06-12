Summer Game Fest 2022: Starfield, Hellblade 2, Forza… all announcements from Xbox and Bethesda live!

We are there, after having partly carried the E3 2021 with a very rhythmic conference, Xbox and Bethesda are back this year with a particularly awaited presentation. How to follow it, what will we see, and what can we expect to see, we tell you everything!

Now it’s almost two years since Microsoft announced the acquisition of Bethesdaand this Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is therefore in its second edition. The conference will begin at 7 p.m. sharp should last 95 minutes. An additional conference will take place on June 14 at 7 p.m., but it will mainly be about develop what has been announced this Sunday.

To follow the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, you have several options. First of all, it is possible to follow minute-by-minute announcements right here through our live stream, which will be fed from 4 p.m.. When it’s finished, the posts will automatically reorder, and we’ll offer you a summary of the main announcements instead of this text. At the same time, all our experts will be on set on LeStream to comment on the conference and show you all the images. Finally, and as usual, you will find all our news and a complete summary on the site. To not miss the start of our Live Feed, don’t forget to click on the little bell next to “live to come”.

What to expect from the conference?

Normally, and despite its postponement to the beginning of 2023, we should have news from Starfield, with, hopefully, the first gameplay footage of the “Skyrim of space” and possibly, a new release date. It’s obviously THE big expectation of the evening, in the company of the potential announcement of Overdose, the new game from Kojima Productions. But the game developed by Bethesda is not alone, far from it. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II should point the tip of its nose, it is possible that we hear about the future of Forza Motorsport or the reboot of Fable, although the trend indicates that it would still be a little early. Same thing for Perfect Dark, which would have recently suffered the departure of many developers.

Also postponed, Arkane Studios Austin’s Redfall should logically show up, perhaps with a more specific release date. Among the other titles whose presence goes from probable to possible, we think of this famous Indiana Jones game which has recently been talked about, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, State of Decay 3 despite the apparent internal problems at Undead Labs , or even Everwild, the very discreet game from Rare. Normally, if you regularly follow Xbox news, you wonder “And The Coalition then?”.

Well, for the moment, difficult to know where is the studio, which recruits with a vengeance to prepare “the future of Gears”and which is gradually beginning to limit support on Gears 5. Let’s conclude by mentioning Contraband, whose brand was re-registered during the week, Compulsion Game, iD Software, which must be preparing something for us, Alpha Dog Games, Roundhouse Studios, or even Double fine.

Game Pass, Cloud Gaming, the obligatory passage?

The Game Pass is at the heart of the strategy from Microsoft. Last year, the firm marked the coup by announcing the arrival of many Bethesda games in its service. But the Game Pass, which basically includes all first party games, is also an Ultimate offer on PC, with from the cloud, touch controls on smarpthone and tablet. And as much to say that Microsoft relies a lot on the development of the service.

Besides, the app Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Samsung TVs. In addition, the Edge browser will soon benefit from an update allowing “Clarity Boost”, a filter offering better image quality via the cloud. We shouldn’t see any Activision-Blizzard games coming out just yet, but this will happen when the redemption is effective. Finally, independent developers will be able to soon to offer demos, be paid by Microsoft, and collect valuable data For the development.