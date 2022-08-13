SUMMER – Lionel Jospin, Valérie Damidot, Vanessa Paradis… Why Île de Ré is their favorite destination

Île de Ré has gradually established itself as the favorite vacation spot for many stars, from M6 host Valérie Damidot to actress Vanessa Paradis, including international stars and politicians such as Lionel Jospin and Emmanuel Macron. But then, why does this island welcome so many celebrities? Gala.fr tells you everything.

At the antipodes of the bling-bling of Saint-Tropez and the tourist mix of Biarritz, re island extends over thirty kilometers long in the ocean, near the coast of La Rochelle, as one of the last places in France where stars can enjoy holidays in complete privacy. Because once the famous bridge on the island sung by Aznavour and Nougaro has been crossed, no one comes to bother the celebrities who choose to spend their holidays there. The rhétaises are indeed very horsey on privacy and merchants and restaurants rarely mention known faces who attend their establishments.

Thus, according to an article in Parisian published in 2000, the locals saw the writers Regine Desforges and Madeleine Chapsalas well as the fashion designer Sonia Rykiel meet every morning at one of the island’s many farmers’ markets. Chantal Goya received Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan with their son David in one of his former two homes, according to South West. Nicole Garcia crossed there for a while Carol Bouquet, who owned a second home in one of the charming villages with white houses and green shutters. Valerie Lemercier always comes to visit a local aunt and uncle, while the singer Marc Lavoine regularly invited himself to his friend the director Elie Chouraqui. “Fabrice Lucchini and Vincent Lindon also regularly meet at La Conche, the large beach bordering the north of the island, between the Baleines lighthouse and the very chic village of Les Portes”, also wrote the daily. Finally, Patrick Bruel comes to rest every summer in his house in Loix.

Lionel Jospin, Jacques Toubon… the fanatic politicians of the Île de Ré

The island famous for its salt marshes, its hollyhocks, its long sandy beaches, its oysters to taste, and its donkeys in striped breeches was able to seduce some politicians, like Lionel Jospin and his wife, the philosopher Sylviane Agacinski. For two years from 1998, after being appointed to Matignon by Jacques Chirac, the couple rented in August a fisherman’s house on the port of Ars-en-Ré, a village recognizable by its pointed black and white bell tower. . They took advantage of the cobbled streets of the village located north of the island and savored a Pineau des Charentes in the evening at the popular bar of the Frères de la Côte. They would have bought in 1999 a building plot in the very remote town of Loix, still according to our colleagues from Parisian. “People are very quiet.” explained the Jospins at the time, too happy to be able to go for a quiet bike ride with only their two bodyguards as witnesses. They also acquired a beautiful villa with gray shutters in Arsfor a value of 300,000 euros.

In the same register, the former Keeper of the Seals Jacques Toubon has made Ré his second home, and this for more than 60 years. “Before, we felt the island as soon as we boarded from the ferry. Three kilometers is nothing, and yet, at the end of the crossing, we entered in another world. Today, the border is marked on the bridge that connects Ré to the mainland. When we reach it, the one who is not driving alerts the family by SMS: “I’m on the bridge”. All is said.” he had declared, according to remarks taken up by South West in 2018. First host of her in-laws’ home at Portes-en-Ré in the 1960s, when he was married to Béatrice Bernascon, then residing from time to time at the hotel The Richelieu at La Flottethe former minister bought in his own house at Les Portes “built next door in 1988. I have never ceased to be in love with the island to the point of not designing summer elsewhere.”

La Couarde-sur-Mer, the landmark of Valérie Damidot and her two children

With its more family atmosphere, its sublime Peu Ragot beach, and its cinema (the only one on the island nowadays), La Couarde-sur-Mer attracts stars who want to spend holidays with their children. This is the case of the journalist Jérôme Bonaldi and Valérie Damidot, the star host of the D&CO show, who both own holiday homes in this village. The latter entrusted Gala.fr last July that his “Summer 2022 program is Spain for 15 days and Ile de Ré for 15 days“, faithful to his island habits. In a media interview TV 7 daysthe host revealed that every summer is “a must go to the Ile de Ré, where (she has been) since (she was) very young”.

“This is where my children (Roxane, 28 and Norman, 26) all have their friends, their landmarksshe explained in 2012 to the Parisian. For them, there is no question of going elsewhere. The atmosphere is pretty cool. In the morning, I have my ritual: I go to the market, I buy the newspaper. The rest of the timea bit of beach, cycling, dinners with friends, aperitifs… And once in a while un ride on horseback at full throttle… I’m active enough all year round to deserve to spend some time doing nothing in the summer as well.” The most bubbly of interior designers even welcomed some of her famous friends to her favorite vacation spot in 2016: there were, among others, Bruce Toussaintformer presenter of the morning ofi-TV, Daphne Burki and his companion Sylvain Quimène.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit… the island attracts couples

As the saying goes, “To live happy, live hidden”. And what better place than the Ile de Ré to coo behind closed doors ? Orlando Bloomused to visiting his first cousin, the pianist Thomas Enhco, on the island during the summer, introduced his companion to the salt marshes, singer Katy Perry in August 2016. The interpreter of Fireworks had surprised her millions of subscribers on Instagram by posting a photo of her playful, on a bicycle and the panties in the air, on the cycle paths. The couple had also been photographed on the Conche des Baleines beach in July 2019, swimming freely. According to Here isthe two stars also cycled every day to Ars-en-Ré, in the company of the actor’s son, Flynn Bloom (11), and Orlando Bloom’s older sister, Samantha, was also on the trip.

Just like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, the singer Shakira and her ex-boyfriend, the footballer Gerard Piquehad also stopped over on the Ile de Ré during Euro 2016. End of July 2017, Vanessa Paradis had spent a fortnight in Ars-en-Ré with her husband, the writer Samuel Benchetrit, their children, Lily-Rose and Jackhis parents, his sister Alysson Paradise and her husband Guillaume Gouix. If they got married in Saint-Siméon in June 2018, rumor had it that Johnny Depp’s ex, who has already stayed with her on the island, and her new husband are getting married in Ars-en-Ré, d ‘after what Marie Claire had revealed.

Les Portes-en-Ré, the haven of peace that welcomed Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Located at the end of the island, the Doors-in-D is a bubble apart from the other villages. “On market days, Sandrine Kiberlain goes to Liberty Square to buy some fresh products, wrote Gala a few summers ago. And just like Gerard Hernandez (alias Raymond in the Scènes deménage series on M6) or Fabrice Luchini, she likes to spend time at La Case à Vent, one of the most popular restaurants in the village. The simplicity of the place (…) delighted with the artists who form a real community. They meet among regulars in famous places in the area like the Trousse-Chemise beach or the restaurant with a sea view, La Patache.”

Thus, Fabrice Luchini is “became owner of a modest house at the end of the island fifteen years ago”according to what the actor had confided to France Sunday. “I retyped it, and now she is very beautiful“. According to an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, he even admitted to having lent his house to Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in the summer of 2016, when he was still a close friend of the couple. It is in peace in this residence that the future Head of State had wrote his book Revolution. Brigitte Macron had thanked the actor by offering him candles. “How are you, friend? In memory of two years ago in your charming house. I hug you strongly”had sent him the president to the actor a few years later.

