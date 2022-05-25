Summer mode: the granddaughter of José Luis “el Puma” Rodríguez raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Galilea López Morillo is the daughter of Liliana Rodríguez and granddaughter in addition to the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. However, since she was very young she has no relationship with her grandfather. In social networks, Galilea raised the temperature with a swimsuit and in summer mode.

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is 26 years old and is the only daughter of Liliana Rodríguez. Unlike her mother, her aunt and her grandmother, Lila Morillo, she decided to choose another path away from the show business and therefore focused on her business career. The young woman has her own real estate venture that is located in Miami.

Galilea López Morillo is the granddaughter of Puma Rodríguez. Source Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

Like his mother, Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth Rodríguez, the relationship with Puma Rodríguez is not entirely good. Apparently, the link was broken when the singer married Carolina Pérez for the second time and later they had Genesis Lopez Morillo. Both Galilea and her mother would have attacked the actress and this caused anger in the 79-year-old artist who claimed not to allow disrespect towards her new family. Later, the 26-year-old confessed that she tried to contact her grandfather, but he did not answer her.

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is very active on social networks where she accumulates more than 88 million followers on her Instagram. In one of her posts, the granddaughter of Puma Rodríguez shared a photo of when she began her treatment to lose weight, and another photo of the result of her treatment. The real estate businesswoman is always seen accompanied by her family.

The image you shared of your body in treatment. Source Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

On his Instagram account, Galilea Lopez Morillo She did not want to miss out on the summer and through an incredible photo, she showed her well-worked body. She can be seen as the granddaughter of Puma Rodríguez wearing a tight swimsuit. On this occasion, the 26-year-old businesswoman raised the temperature from the pool.