Summer playlist: Paolo Nutini, Jack White, Viagra Boys, Ben Harper, Billie Eilish among July and August releases
Paolo Nutini. Last night in the Bittersweet. After eight years of radio silence, Paolo Nutini is back in top form. The Scotsman offers a lavish album with sixteen tracks that make you want to drive the car radio at full blast at night. The 30-year-old knows how to do as much in flights as in intimate ballads and it’s sublime.
Jack White. Entering Heaven Alive. Second batch of the year for the former leader of the White Stripes after fear of the down in a more acoustic, even jazzy register. The pieces follow one another with pleasure and this provides a beautiful feeling of pleasure. Jack White succeeded in his challenge of being prolific and relevant.
Francois Lesbre
MILKY Silly Rabbit
Viagra Boys. big boy
Receive our leisure newsletter by email and find ideas for outings and activities in your region.
NL {“path”:”mini-registration”,”id”:”BR_Leisure”,”accessCode”:”14177310″,”allowGCS”:”true”,”bodyClass”:”ripo_generic”,”contextLevel”:”KEEP_ALL “,”filterMotsCles”:”4|7|10|12|54|55|191″,”gabarit”:”generic”,”hasEssentiel”:”true”,”idArticle”:”4177310″,”idArticlesList”: “4177310”,”idDepartement”:”236″,”idZone”:”11096″,”motsCles”:”4|7|10|12|54|55|191″,”premium”:”false”,”pubs “:”banniere_haute|article|article2|article3″,”site”:”BR”,”sousDomain”:”www”,”urlTitle”:”playlist-de-l’été-paolo-nutini-jack-white-viagra -boys-ben-harper-billie-eilish-among-july-and-august-releases”}
chasol. I Figli Morti
Wu-Lu. Scrambled Tricks
Kid Cudi. Day ‘N’ Night (Nightmare)
Billie Eilish. TV
Vincent Delarm. a perfect day
Wax Tailor. Searchin
Warhaus. It Had to be You
Ben Harper. ProblemChild
Interpol. passenger
Apple. Garden
The National (Ft Bon Iver). Weird Goodbyes