Summer playlist: Paolo Nutini, Jack White, Viagra Boys, Ben Harper, Billie Eilish among July and August releases

Paolo Nutini. Last night in the Bittersweet. After eight years of radio silence, Paolo Nutini is back in top form. The Scotsman offers a lavish album with sixteen tracks that make you want to drive the car radio at full blast at night. The 30-year-old knows how to do as much in flights as in intimate ballads and it’s sublime.

Jack White. Entering Heaven Alive. Second batch of the year for the former leader of the White Stripes after fear of the down in a more acoustic, even jazzy register. The pieces follow one another with pleasure and this provides a beautiful feeling of pleasure. Jack White succeeded in his challenge of being prolific and relevant.