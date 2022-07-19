Summer sales: wiggle all summer with Just Dance 2021 on Xbox One!

Video game enthusiasts, the game Just Dance 2021, benefits from an exceptional discount bringing down its price on E.Leclerc. Sold for 59.90 euros, you can order it for only 11.98 euros!

The good video game plan for Xbox One Juste Dance 2021 at only 11.98 euros on E.Leclerc

What is the principle of the Xbox One game, Just Dance 2021?

If you like to dance in your living room, solo or with your loved ones, Just Dance 2021 will become your new favorite game! This video game includes 40 hits including “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, “Feel Special” by TWICE, “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, perfect for partying! You will have the possibility to choose from different modes , such as sweat mode, allowing you to exercise, while having fun. Calories burned and time spent dancing can be quickly tracked. Co-op Mode allows you to play with others to obtain the highest score. Just Dance 2021 offers also songs suitable for children, to please the whole family.Just Dance is the largest music video game franchise, with more than 70 million copies sold worldwide!

Where to buy Just Dance 2021 at the best price?

To dance throughout the year and more particularly during the summer, you can exclusively order the Just Dance 2021 game at a reduced price during the summer sales. This video game for Xbox One is normally displayed at 59.90 euros. On the occasion of the sales, you make a real deal on the latter. It is indeed sold at only 11.98 euros. The offer is only valid until tomorrow. You have the option of choosing between picking up the game in store, or having it delivered to your home.

Click here to order Just Dance 2021 at a low price on E.Leclerc











