Summer swimsuit goals: Lizzo, Keyshia Cole, Chloe Bailey, Cardi B and Ari Lennox

With Memorial Day weekend signaling the official start of summer, everyone is preparing for the warmer weather and, most importantly, swimming in the pool. Here are five women’s swimsuit looks from Ari Lennox, Lizzo, Keysia Cole, Chloe Bailey and Cardi B.

Lizzo

The “About Damn Time” entertainer can be seen in an orange two-piece as she enjoys the pool. Lizzo is known for wearing what she wants, where she wants and looking great while doing it.

Keyshia Cole

R&B diva Keyshia Cole giving us all the holiday weekend pool vibes. Posted by the water’s edge in a pink two-piece swimsuit, Keyshia lets fans know she’s been doing great in the summer and working out with her mom.

Chloe Bailey

Singer-songwriter and actress Chloe Bailey maintains its resolutely sexy style. The beach girl can be seen in a Fendace one-piece swimsuit, and fans are loving her beach look.

Ari Lennox

Dreamville Singer Ari Lennox keeps her swimwear simple and stunning. Ari took to Instagram to serve up her black bikini and melanin skin, with fans wanting her skincare regimen.

Cardi B

These looks from the Bronx superstar Cardi B are for wherever you dare to play. Bardi took to Twitter to show off her new clothing collection with PlayBoy. Giving fans a preview of 3 different swimsuit looks, Cardi takes marketing to a whole new level.

