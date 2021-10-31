Summer time is back and those who follow these 10 useful tips will have no health and sleep problems

Here we go again. The time has come to change the time. Between 30 and 31 October we will have to turn the clock back one hour. Like any change, it needs to face it with awareness of what we are facing. You will return to daylight saving time between 3 and 2 am and gain an hour of sleep. As they say, “good news never comes alone”: yes, we will have an extra hour of light in the morning, but the afternoon will get dark earlier.

In addition, if you do not follow some small precautions, you could accuse our biological clock discomfort. The change of time can, in fact, lead to real disruptions in the biorhythm of even the most stable and framed people.





So, summer time is back and those who follow these 10 very useful tips will have no health and sleep problems.

The advice offered here can help you understand the ailments and find a remedy to sleep better.

Let’s see together what should be done

Don’t go to bed an hour earlier, because the brain will sense this as an unexpected command and it will create frustration; Take melatonin the night before, it can help the body relax naturally and cope better with the change; Avoid electronic devices in the evening: pc, mobile phone and tablet are bitter enemies of sleep. This is a rule that should be applied all year round, but even more so for the time change; Take magnesium it could guarantee full energy, because it helps you sleep well and wake up better the next morning; Plan and organize engagements anticipating them by 15/20 minutes in the previous days, it will not make you arrive too stressed; Maintain daily habits it is important, because our body will feel less of the change it will undergo; Avoid the afternoon nap, in such a way as to guarantee a good supply of sleep essential to face the night; Adjust the light, which is an activator and synchronizer of our internal clock. In fact, if we reduce the brightness of the rooms, more melatonin will be produced. Yawning and stretching will be the brain signals that it’s time to go to sleep; Don’t diminish the impact that the return to summer time can have on the well-being of the body, because in this way we will only increase the stress. Instead, being aware of it can help you accept change better; Do a foot massage with warm water it can help relax not only the muscles of the legs, but also the mind.

By following these simple recommendations at every change of time, the body will thank you and we will feel the beneficial effects on our general well-being.

During the course of the year, insomnia problems can affect many people and for the most varied reasons. This is why to improve our state of well-being it could be useful to know why we do not sleep well.