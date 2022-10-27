summer trends arrive with retro airs

If we talk about what we are going to wear this season in terms of beauty we could say that nostalgia will invade us. It is that we are going to be reliving the beginning of the new millennium, from all perspectives. The makeup becomes more natural, but more luminous.







Zendaya bets on a tanned and natural look.

Natural products take the lead in skin care and the bangs in all their versions gain prominence. The ones? They will stand out above the rest.

natural summer

A trend that focuses on taking advantage of the use of copper tones to refract and capture light. This is Natura’s proposal for this spring/summer 23, which is made using earth tones for its versatility and adaptation to any type of clothing.







Natura makeup, natural and fresh.

The idea is to apply a transparent makeup, with a tan effect if desired, and highlight the eyes that this summer will be protagonists. It is that the hot climate can make the makeup melt, so applying only a detail of color will give us a high-impact look with a modern appearance, without losing naturalness.

“The proposal for this summer is a make up fresh, light, with subtle colors and moist textures. For the lips, the new ones Rose Perfecto Liquid Balm they are ideal because they moisturize, nourish and give them a subtle color, which will be a trend this season”, reveals Sebastián Correa, Givenchy make-up artist.







Camila Cabello’s look is all the rage on social networks.

And what he recommends for the lips is the new improved version of the French firm of the famous gloss from the ’90s. That’s why we talked about nostalgia before. Yes indeed, now they come with an improved formula that in many cases includes vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

glazed manicure

Luminosity is not only a trend for the skin, this season it also reaches the nails. We talk about one shiny, almost translucent manicure with a pearly touchwhich looks like the glaze on a donut.







The return of the pearl, imposed by Hailey Bieber.

It is the perfect effect for those who do not want to lose their naturalness and at the same time be fashionable. In addition, when talking about a light color, it does not need much maintenance and according to the experts the effect rejuvenates the hands.

“This trend exploded on social networks thanks to the famous Hailey Beiber. She was seen using this effect and it has caused an absolute sensation”, say Lorena Arias and Jimena Neiro, owners of Coco Buenos Aires, who declare themselves fans of glazed nails.

But beware, not everything is subtlety. The nail art of high impact will also be very present. Psychedelic nails, neon details and even 3D. Very fun manicures to not go unnoticed.







Lily Collins fury cut.

Between waves and bangs

Here too, the trends encourage a commitment to naturalness. If we have curlers, let’s do something with them, let’s not iron them. Same with waves. If it’s straight, don’t give it volume. let it be. Regarding the length, we could say that preferably worn short.

​The bobs in all its versions will be very present. A kind of return of the roaring 20’s new millennium version. Of course, they are preferably worn with some movement: the actress Lucy Boynton is a fan of this cut.







The hair is worn short, with bangs and movement.

Now let’s talk about bangs, absolute kings when it comes to hair trends. They are used straight like Bella Hadid, curtain like Camila Cabello or geometric like María Becerra. Lily Collins has already confirmed it in the advance of the new season of Emily in Paris, the fringe is the ideal cut for a good change of look and promises to be a trend.

as Rita Hayworth

Although the actress was naturally brown, she is considered the first colorado to be a style icon, a legend that still remains in force today. This season red returns as the undisputed tone for our hair.







Kendall Jenner with the tone of the moment, the colorado.

Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa they wore it in the parade ready to wear from Versace fall 21. That means that this spring it went down to the streets. And it is an ideal shade because it looks good with all face types and skin tones. A friendly and flattering color.

The key is to choose the color that most closely resembles our natural hair tone, it can go from an orange color to a darker reddish. But like everything good there is always something bad, colorado is complicated to maintain. It washes very quickly, which will require us to visit the hairdresser more frequently.







Gigi Hadid plays it for the colorado.

A color that is definitely here to stay and that became Kendall Jenner’s favorite. The model revealed in an interview that she was fascinated by her red hair, that she had to take it out faster than she thought due to a work commitment, but that she definitely thinks of wearing it again in the near future. So take note, colorado is the go-to color this spring/summer 23.

