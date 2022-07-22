Summer vacations and “the art of knowing how to enjoy” are made with the fashion covers in July

We bring you a brief summary of the articles and the interviews most outstanding of the five great fashion publications on the national scene: Harper’s Bazaar, she, fashion, cosmopolitanY teva.

Publishers bet on a fun and casual fashionbut do not ignore ‘What really matters’, which is being happy with oneself and learning to enjoy life. Take a look and choose which one will be your favorite this July.

Harper’s Bazaar

Cover Harper’s Bazaar July 2022.



“Enjoy the summer… and life”, that’s how Harper’s Bazaar titled its so-called #theSUMMERissue. On the front page, Priyanka Jonas Chopra She happily wears two white gold and diamond rings from the Bulgari High Jewelry collection. “Laugh and the world will laugh with you” is the attitude towards life that both the actress and this issue intend to convey to the reader so they can enjoy a well-deserved July break.

The reports of four great women also stand out on the cover. Jill Biden recounts the strength of the first lady in the face of a pandemic, a war and a country on the verge of breaking up. Academy Award-winning Swedish actress, alice vikandertalks about her peculiar childhood and the pleasures of motherhood. Olympia from Greece she goes up to a Madrid tablao to celebrate the arrival in Spain of Aquazzura, the footwear firm of which she is the new image. Finally, Lily Collinsthe star actress of Emily in Paris presents herself as a new ambassador for Cartier and as a girl of the moment.

As for style, enjoy with fashion it’s in the nature of this headboard: sparkle of sequins and crystals, natural fibers and crafts, the colors of the rainbow and the ‘mix & match’ of patterns. In beauty, optimism and hedonism monopolize the summer look presented by the hand of Herrera Beauty, a makeup formulated in order to make us happy. And if you are looking to relax, Bazaar brings you the escape tour guide: from the dunes of Morocco, to the fields of Bali, Sri Lanka or Ibiza.

she

Elle titles her July issue with “A chic summer”, an editorial that fully immerses itself in the heat wave to bring us the keys to the summer season. The model Elizabeth Fontana stars on the cover with a classic mediterranean styleShe is wearing a Department Five sailor striped turtleneck, black Max Mara culottes and gold hoop earrings from El Corte Inglés.

You cannot miss his list with the eleven trends that lead the summer hit listamong them: neon colors, gladiator sandals, the style of the 2000s or jewels macaroon. Furthermore, with his “last call beauty” you can choose between treatments and cosmetics perfect to show off your best version this summer. And also take a look at their recommendations vitamin destinationsthose that give you energy and good humor just by imagining them, among their proposals: Marseille, Madrid, Sao Paulo, Procida or Bilbao.

But if what you want is to discover the stories of outstanding women, this month, Elle is committed to giving visibility in favor of age, because “Talent does not end when you turn years”, sentences its director. In this line, you can find the report of Elsa Patakywhere the actress reflects on her learning and teachings at the age of 46. charlotte casiraghifor her part, speaks of the infinite power of culture as Chanel’s ambassador and curator of its exclusive literary encounters.

fashion

Cover Vogue July 2022.



In this issue, Vogue bets on a “Fashion without rules for endless days outdoors”, because summer is the quintessential time of ‘doing nothing’ and being able to enjoy it, ultimately freeing ourselves from work and social obligations. The protagonist of its cover is the model and technological entrepreneur Karlie Klosswho wears overalls and shoes, all from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and hoop earrings by Tilly Sveaas.

Also featured on the cover is the “Special Living”a section loaded with inspiration, trends and characters from the world of interior decoration, a whole ode to hedonism more than walking around the house. And speaking of living roombut from bodythe publisher wonders about the somatizationall those expressions that our bodies use to warn us that we have unresolved psychological conflicts.

The publisher lays down a chair on summer trends with its “Theory of Excess” which is how he defines the Y2K aesthetic (referring to the 2000s), which was sweeping the shop windows so much at the time. It is a frivolous and exuberant style materialized through extra-short miniskirts, neon colors and extravagant accessories. In terms of styling, you can also find “Tiburón”, the latest collection of Palomo Spain; or the report “out of focus”which investigates how the best models in the world dress when they are behind the lens.

cosmopolitan

Cover Cosmopolitan July 2022.



cosmopolitan wishes us some “Happy holidays!” and invites us to launch ourselves for the vacation of our lives. She does it hand in hand Natalia Dyer on the cover, the star of stranger things She wears a red blazer inspired by 1980s Casablanca outfits and a Sidney Garber ring. Inside you can find his interview about the difficulty of dealing with social networks when you become a character with so much range.

In this number, triumph the millennial themes. If yours is the mystical, in the extra of the horoscope you will be able to discover what your summer will be like according to your zodiac sign. If, on the other hand, you prefer the earthly world, Cosmo teaches you the perfect tips to flirt (on-line) abroad.

And continuing with technology, having a wardrobe with the clothes top of the moment is possible thanks to the best installment fashion apps. Don’t worry, if all this doesn’t fit you, you still have the opportunity to learn about yourself with his article on learn to sell yourself to launch your career.

The lifestyle also sneaks into its pages, from printed bikinis and makeup rainbow, to dream villas and refreshing cocktails to enjoy this summer to the fullest. In fashion, the influencers Marta Rumbau Y Katia Gutierrez swimsuits shine more fashion it’s from the season.

In beauty, the colors of the rainbow and the LGTBIG+ pride They will attract all eyes. Finally, in the section of Discover you can let yourself be surprised by the magazine’s recommendations for your next trips.

teva

Cover Telva July 2022.



on the cover of teva, Fanny Francois looks “elegant, sexy and unbeatable” in a black swimsuit from The Beach Brand, living up to the title of this issue: “On the beach, black emerges”. In addition, the editorial shows you the most sophisticated looks of the summer, as well as the cuts, treatments, products and advice that you will want to know to keep your hair safe from sea water.

The pages of the magazine definitely smell like summer when you turn them. In trends, the writer leticia room write a poem about the pause and the summer hand in hand with Coco Chanel and his opening of an ephemeral boutique on the Mediterranean coast.

In beauty, find out how to be “moraine (from boat)”, or how to achieve a perfect tan without even exposing yourself to the sun. And, in cooking, the culinary school of teva presents you a summer menu to eat in the shade when the heat wave hits us the hardest.

And if, lying in the beach hammock, you are looking for a good exclusive, you can also enjoy the interview with Allegra Gucci who, after 27 years of silence, tells his truth about the tragic story of his family, the great fashion house. Another most entertaining interview is the crazy conversation that took place between Bertin Osborne and Omar Montes during the photo session of the latest Mó Multiópticas campaign.

