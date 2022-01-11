Summit and market, day on site for Zhang. “The point on Brozovic’s renewals and technical area”

Busy day for the Inter president Steven Zhang . Today, the Nerazzurri number 1 had meetings and phone calls at the headquarters: the priorities are always the renewals – from Brozovic to those in the technical area – which will be made official in the next few days. “Nothing has changed after the first, quick confrontation on Monday. Everything has already been defined, all that remains is to choose the moment of the official announcement. Which, as everything suggests, will come after the Super Cup, a trophy that the owners care a lot about”, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

There are also news in view of the January market, even if any revenue will materialize in the event that a slot becomes available among the possible starters, such as Kolarov, Senses And Vecino. “The management continues to work on both immediate profiles and prospective talents for next summer. In any case, it is difficult to move anything before the match against Juve. On the other hand, the appointment is also particularly felt by Zhang himself, who, not surprisingly, made sure to be in Italy for the occasion. The Nerazzurri president is keen to design another title after the Scudetto last spring and wanted to closely accompany the team “, explains Rosea who then confirms theabsence of Zhang in Appiano, a visit made impossible by today’s commitments.