summit for the white smoke

Andrea Pirlo could soon return to lead an important football team, after leaving Juventus. Here are the latest

These are hot hours for Andrea’s future Pirlo. The former technician of the Juventus could soon return to sit on a prestigious bench. Italian, I often approach the Barcelona, before he decided to bet on Xavi, he could start from Portugal.

READ ALSO >>> Goodbye Juventus: there is the official offer, he has already said yes to La Liga

As we told you, Pirlo is an idea for Benfica, who are thinking of separating from Jorge Jesus. Important news arrives from Portugal in this regard, which indirectly also concern Pirlo: the farewell between the Lusitanian club and Jesus appears really close. As reported by ‘Record’, Luís Miguel Henriques, technician’s attorney, would be to interview with Manuel Rui Costa to find a solution. The will of Benfica would be to give a severance payment, that of Jesus to receive the salary until he finds a new team. If the white smoke were to arrive, there could be the green light for Pirlo.

For the class of 1979 it would be the second football experience. Despite the criticisms, the world champion ended the season on the Juventus bench, winning the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup, and conquering fourth place on the last day. In 52 games, Pirlo finished with a points average of 2.15 per game.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus, Chiesa: “No holidays, head to 2022” | Revelation on CR7

Future Jorge Jesus: the point

READ ALSO >>> CM.IT | Juventus transfer market, the new irruption that unlocks Icardi’s future

Seduced and abandoned by Flamengo, which veered strongly on Paulo Sousa, the Portuguese coach will be replaced by his second in Thursday night’s match against Porto, waiting for Rui Costa and the Lusitanian managers to conclude their casting. As mentioned, in the list of Eagles there is also the name of Andrea Pirlo, who should first terminate with Juventus, but a very important current of the club continues to push for a Portuguese manager. For example, the candidacies of Nuno Espirito Santo, Paulo Fonseca And Rui Faria, even if it is still early to talk about a favorite in the Benfica bench race