summit meeting for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation is starting to worry Manchester United. After a complicated first season, the Red Devils failed to grab a place in the Champions League and that really doesn’t help the fivefold Ballon d’Or. For several weeks, the question around his future has been raised as the Mancunian striker has not yet worked with new manager Erik ten Hag. Indeed, Ronaldo missed Man United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for family reasons.

Only here, Manchester United is supposed to resume the Premier League season on August 7 against Brighton and the future of CR7 is still in question. For his part, Erik ten Hag asserts that “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I have spoken with him and look forward to working with him. I am well informed, he also has an option of an additional year. Yes, he could even stay beyond next season.as he recalled during the pre-season.

Turnaround for CR7?

Indeed, Manchester United’s position is clear: Ronaldo is not for sale and he will be an important element for the 2022-23 season. In this sense, The Athletic reports that the Portuguese international is back in England to discuss his future with Manchester United. He should meet soon with Ten Hag and this return would be a positive signal for the Old Trafford club. The American media ensures that it is more and more likely that Ronaldo will finally stay at Manchester United.

But at the moment nothing is certain and there is no indication whether he will train with United on Tuesday for the final pre-season preparations. Asked by Chelsea, Bayern Munich and more recently Atlético de Madrid, who were ready to part with Antoine Griezmann to bring him in, CR7 could therefore finally consider continuing his career with the Red Devils. The next few days could therefore be decisive, but the trend now seems to be reversing and Ronaldo could well stay.