Summit of the Americas: how is lived the previous to Alberto Fernández’s speech | The tone of the message, the bilaterals, and the invitation to the party with Julia Roberts, Di Caprio and the Clintons

From Los Angeles

President Alberto Fernández finished putting the finishing touches here in Los Angeles, together with Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and Ambassador Jorge Argüello, to the speech that he will give in the afternoon at the plenary meeting of the Summit of the Americas, which he will attend as President Pro Tempore of CELAC. The question is opened by the tone that your message will acquire, and how much and how you will put it into words. a concrete rejection of the exclusions and blockades that this summit openly exposes, as a symptom of the type of relationship that the great country of the north proposes. A clue could be in the speech that the foreign minister gave on Tuesday, in the meeting he held with his peers, with a strong critical tone towards the role of the OAS and the geopolitical link that Washington maintains with Latin America. In the game of diplomacy, however, there is room for positioning and that makes the difference. Presidency sources advanced that this margin will be narrow: “It will be very strong,” defined some. “Very hard”, evaluated others among the entourage.

The question arises at a summit that the host president, Joe Biden, opened on Wednesday by calling “taking care of democracies as the essential ingredient for the future of the continent.” From that idea of ​​democracy, it is a summit from which, for example, Venezuela is excluded, while Juan Guaidó is recognized as “interim president”, and invests him with a call from Biden in the run-up to the start of the summit, communicated by the White House as “support for negotiations” that lead to the “best path towards a peaceful restoration of democratic institutions, free and fair elections and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Venezuelans” .

There are many who read that gesture by Biden once the summit began, among other things, as a nod to what a part of the electorate is demanding at a time when his image falls to the lowest level since he took office, and he faces bad forecast for the legislative elections next November.

agenda with invitation

Before the speech, the President met with the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, after the company announced a commitment of US$1.2 billion in Latin America over the next 5 years, to “support the economic development of the region through digital transformation”.

The official agenda continues with bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeauthe president of Peru, peter castleand a meeting with the Chilean Gabriel Boric in which the signing of an important gas project will be announced. It will also maintain a bilateral relationship with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

On Thursday night, the honor dinner offered to heads of state and heads of delegation awaits him at the Getty Villa in Malibu.

On Friday, an invitation was added to the organized official agenda that at this time the delegation is analyzing whether to accept or decline: Argentine businessman, film producer and philanthropist Miguel Sulichin invited Alberto Fernández to a dinner organized to raise funds for the work against climate change, within the framework of the humanitarian organization he leads.

Will be present at that dinner, among others, the actress Julia Roberts, the actor Leonardo Di Caprio (who expressed that he wants to deliver the project to the President for the creation of a national park), the director Oliver Stone, the former president Bill Clinton and HillaryClinton.