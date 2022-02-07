Summits, promises and billionaire investments: this is how China, Russia and India compete to conquer Central Asia. With a view of Afghanistan

Of the inauguration of the Winter Olympics in China it was spoken above all for the boycott of the United States and numerous other countries, European and otherwise. But there is one region that has responded unanimously to the invitation from Beijing: theCentral Asia. All the leaders of the five countries in the area – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan – took part in the ceremony, even if among the athletes competing at the Games no Turkmen or Tajiks appear. This is an element that makes us understand once more how strong theinfluence of the People’s Republic in that part of the world, despite the chaos in Kazakhstan at the beginning of 2022 had made it questionable: in the midst of popular uprisings, in fact, the Kazakh president Tokayev had not asked for Chinese help but that ofRussian security organization Csto, as if to reiterate that they consider Moscow (and not Beijing) the true guarantor of their power. Calm returned, however, the competition around the region is once again frenetic and China is in the spotlight.

The Chinese move: the $ 500 million aid plan – A few days before the inauguration, in fact, the Chinese president Xi Jinping for the first time he chaired a summit with all the countries of Central Asia, organized to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. An opportunity used to announce a three-year aid plan from 500 million dollars, which also served to give the last push for Central Asian leaders to confirm participation in the opening of the Games. As is customary in China, a series of numerical targets: for example, the goal of increasing the value of trade between China and the states of the region from 38.6 to 70 billion of dollars by 2030. Not only that: with a clear reference to the Kazakh crisis, Xi underlined his aversion to the “colored revolutions“, Obtaining in return a joint declaration in which the Central Asian heads of state promised to uphold the principle”one China”Against the separatist forces of the island of Taiwan.

Read Also Ukraine, New York Times: “Russia has gathered 70% of the forces. Up to 50 thousand deaths in case of invasion “. Moscow: “Madness and alarmism”

The Indian response: the “1 + 5” summit – The geopolitical game, however, is not limited to the head-to-head between Russia and China (with Moscow ahead on the military level and Beijing on the economic one). Other actors they are looking with interest at the logistical, security and commercial potential of the area, and are starting to act accordingly. This is the case, for example, ofIndia: two days after the meeting with Xi Jinping, the presidents of the republics of Central Asia had another summit with the prime minister of New Delhi, Narendra Modi. An opportunity for the Indian government to inaugurate a dialogue platform “1 + 5” with the countries, very similar to the one put in place a few years ago byItaly, the first European country to have initiated an all-encompassing confrontation with Central Asia at such a high level. The symbolic meaning of the Indian initiative has also raised the suspicion that the Chinese announcement of the aid plan was made just a few hours earlier precisely to remove visibility to rival power. Beyond the conspiracy and any diplomatic tripping, however, the summit is indicative of India’s clear desire to establish itself as a leading player in Central Asia. Also – if not above all – looking to Afghanistan. In fact, Modi sees cooperation with the neighboring area as a fundamental step to regain ground in the relationship with the Talibanimportant interlocutors considering the billions of dollars they have proven to have at their disposal.

Modi’s investments in infrastructure – Another Indian “obsession” is the challenge to China on the infrastructural connectivity: in this sense Modi and the five leaders agreed to set up a working group to develop the port of Chabahara maritime hub on the Iranian coast that India has funded to promote trade in the region and counter the sister project Beijing has built the port of Gwadar in Pakistan. Pakistan, in fact, prevents the Indian archenemy from using its territory to reach Afghanistan and Central Asia, making it vital for Modi to have a port as close as possible to the area. An initiative that took shape with the sound of millionaire investments, such as the recent commitment of an additional 500 million dollars to also build all the complementary infrastructures, such as roads and railway lines, necessary for the development of Chabahar. The mountain of money invested therefore makes it essential for India that the Central Asian republics rely on Chabahar to gain access to the sea. A mutual needconsidering that Central Asia is one of the regions in the world furthest from the coast: Uzbekistan, for example, is the only country in the world to be doubly landlocked (that is, in turn bordering only on states without deleting).

Read Also Afghanistan, the humanitarian disaster in the country in the hands of the Taliban. Story of Ahmad, who died of cold at the age of 5 in his hut in Herat

The millionaire loans to governments – Modi is leaving no stone unturned to bring the region’s leaders to their side: India recently provided a credit line of 450 million dollars to Uzbekistan for the construction of roads, the improvement of the sewage system and the enhancement of the IT sector. In addition, a loan of a billion dollars to the five states to pursue priority projects in the fields of connectivity, energy and health. The courtship, in short, is increasingly tight: on the other hand there is no doubt that in recent years, at least since the Chinese announcement of the New Silk Roads in 2013, Central Asia has seen its geopolitical relevance. An importance linked to various dimensions – energy, economic and military above all – within each of which the international comparison is no holds barred. With hardly predictable outcomes.