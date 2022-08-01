Sumptuous in a slit dress, remarkable exit for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building

All the spotlights were on Selena Gomez, this Monday, June 27 in Los Angeles. When she came to attend the premiere of the second season of the series Only Murders in the Building in which she plays a role, the American star put on her 31. She walked the red carpet in a sparkling dress, very sexy and slit at the thigh. A breathtaking Michael Kors outfit, complemented by an impeccable hairstyle and make-up.

The actress seen in particular in spring breakers has accustomed its fans, for many years, to cause a sensation thanks to its very glamorous outfits. On May 14, she wore a strapless and split dress with a pair of pumps estimated at 465 euros during her first performance as a host of the show. Saturday Night Live. In March, it was on the occasion of the 27th Critics Choice Awards that the 29-year-old actress caught the attention of the cameramen by wearing a magnificent red and molded dress.

Selena Lagaffe

But his appearances at big events don’t always go as planned. Indeed, she will likely be remembered for her blunder at the 2018 Met Gala for a long time to come.”I put on a self-tanning cream and it was very beautiful and very even. I was getting more and more tan as the evening went on, and I hadn’t noticed it. So I find myself at the Met Gala, one of the events…

