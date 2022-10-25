Sunak warns in his first speech about the “deep economic crisis” in the United Kingdom and acknowledges that “mistakes were made”

See the promises of the UK’s youngest prime minister in 200 years 6 o’clock

(CNN Spanish) — Rishi Sunak has just taken office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for the Conservative Party, after the chaotic departure of his predecessor Liz Truss, and in his first speech, he warned on Tuesday about the “deep economic crisis” affecting the country and assured that ” some mistakes were made” in the previous government.

“Right now, our country is facing a deep economic crisis. The aftermath of covid-19 is still lingering. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilized energy markets and supply chains around the world,” Sunak said.

“I will put economic stability and confidence at the center of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions,” he promised.

Sunak, of Indian descent and Hindu religion, was appointed Tuesday by King Charles III after winning his party’s internal election for succession. He thus replaces Truss, who resigned less than two months after taking office and after creating enormous chaos with his economic measures to reduce taxes on corporations in the midst of the crisis.

“Some mistakes were made”

“He was not wrong to want to improve the growth of this country. It is a noble goal and I admired his concern to create change. But some mistakes were made. Not because of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, but mistakes nonetheless. out. And I’ve been elected as the leader of my party, and its prime minister in part, to fix them. And that work begins immediately,” Sunak said of Truss.

“The government that I lead will not leave the next generation, their children and grandchildren, a debt to pay that we ourselves could not. I will unite our country, not with words but with actions,” he added.

During the covid-19 pandemic, Sunak, a former billionaire banker, was finance minister, and had already indicated his intentions to be prime minister during the Truss internal election, which in turn took place after the resignation of Boris Johnson as prime minister. Minister.

Of Johnson, with whom Sunak has a rocky relationship, he said he will forever be grateful for his “incredible achievements” and treasured his “warmth and generosity of spirit.”

“I know you will agree that the mandate my party won in 2019 is not the sole property of any one individual.”

“This government will have integrity”

Sunak, the third person to serve as prime minister in less than three months, faces numerous political difficulties in addition to the economic crisis, with enemies in every corner. including Johnson himself, and outside the government building in Downing Street he said that “when the opportunity to serve presents itself, you cannot question the moment, only your will.”

“I will work every day to fulfill my commitments to you. This government will have integrity, professionalism and responsibility at all levels,” he added, referring to the scandals that took place during the Johnson administration.

“Confidence is earned, and I will earn yours. I also understand that I have work to do to regain confidence after everything that has happened,” he added later.

The new prime minister also briefly referred to the war in Ukraine in his speech, assuring that he comes to power “in the midst of a terrible war that must be brought to a successful conclusion.”

“I understand how difficult this moment is,” he said at the close. “So I stand here before you, ready to lead our country into the future. To put your needs above politics. To reach out and build a government that represents the best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things.” “.

