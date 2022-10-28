Sunbathing, makis, horseback riding… Kendall Jenner gives an overview of her crazy summer vacation (PHOTO)

On her Instagram account, Kendall Jenner posted an overview of her vacation, between tanning and horseback riding, the influencer takes advantage of the summer period.

Summer holidays are not yet official, but some are already enjoying it. With the arrival of fine weather, what could be better than sitting by the pool and seeing your body take on the long-awaited colors. This is particularly the case of Kendall Jenner who already enjoying his summer.

like a vacation

You have to enjoy the holidays while you can. It is not Kendall Jenner who will say the opposite. As the media tries to find out if she and her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker have indeed broken up. The young lady enjoy some moments of rest and relaxationto the delight of her fans who follow the influencer on a daily basis.

The one who has 247 million followers on Instagram indeed posted a photo on Instagram on June 26, 2022. In this slideshow of photos, scroll through her vacation moments that Kourtney Kardashian’s sister – who recently married – shared. With this slideshow, it’s easy to guess Kendall’s summer schedule.

Between sunbathing and horseback riding

In her first photo, it is possible to see her sunbathing in the simplest device and enjoying the Californian sun. Well not exactly, she still wears a cap to protect herself a minimum. Another activity of his vacation: horseback riding. In the second photo, iIt is possible to see her on horseback jumping obstacles.

Kendall takes advantage of these moments of rest and has also shared a nice video of a sunset taken from a car. Something to inspire its subscribers. The last photo should also have the same effect, but more on the culinary aspect. Indeed, thshe shared an appetizing plate of maki. Kendall Jenner seems to have taken advantage of a few days of rest, which surely did her the greatest good.