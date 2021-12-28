Sunbreak, news on the DLC coming during the spring – Nerd4.life

Capcom announced that during the spring will reveal new details from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the massive expansion of the hunting game for Nintendo Switch and PC coming this summer.

The promise came with a post on Twitter, accompanied by an image of Rondine, one of the characters who populate the village of Kamura and who could have a leading role in the events of Sunbreak.

In short, the hunters will have to wait for many more months before learning more about the expansion, but all in all the wait is justified by the fact that the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise will arrive in mid-January. Probably the intention of Capcom is to focus on the launch of the port and at the same time give PC players a way to catch up with the hunters on the Nintendo Switch, before unveiling more news on what could prove to be a gigantic expansion.

As we know in Monster Hunter Sunbreak, new monsters will be introduced, such as Malzeno and Lunagaron, the creature seen in The Game Awards 2021 trailer, while those of the base game will get new moves. As per tradition there will be the Master Degree which will increase the challenge level of the hunts. There will also be new locations to explore, weapons and armor to forge and hunting actions to master.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be available during summer 2022 for PC and Nintendo Switch. To access the expansion, you will need the base game, available for Nintendo Switch and coming to PC on January 12, 2022.