SundaeSwap and CardStarter, projects developed on Cardano, blame each other for broken promises

The discontent regarding two projects developed on the Cardano blockchain does not stop: the ADA community is pouring its frustrations on social networks.

To retrace the events, it is necessary to return to April, to the announcement of a new decentralized exchange, or DEX, promoted by the acceleration program CardStarter. The founders of the program subsequently chose to incentivize investors to provide liquidity for the project on Uniswap, in exchange for native CSWAP tokens. Last June, the developers announced the deal with the third-party DEX SundaeSwap, promoting it as a “merger”. As agreed, CardStarter would no longer develop its DEX, but would provide liquidity to SundaeSwap.

As Reddit user “Environmental-Law768” reported, during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on YouTube they would be promised “great benefits“for CSWAP token holders on SundaeSwap. Last week, however, it was announced that these so-called benefits would simply involve a conversion from CSWAP to CardStarter’s native CARDS tokens (priced at $ 3.14 at the time of writing), at a rate of 400: 1 The large cash holders on the platform – totaling $ 15 million at the time of the announcement – have begun to speculate on the risk of an impending rug pull.

Both SundaeSwap and CardStarter took action on social media, blaming each other for the loss of investors, sparking great disapproval by ADA enthusiasts and Cardano’s founder himself, Charles Hoskinson.

“In light of SundaeSwap’s announcement, we share the following documents, believing they speak for themselves. We will continue to fight for the CSWAP community. “

According to a SundaeSwap statement quoted by Hoskinson, the June deal would purely imply a marketing and collaboration agreement. However, the SundaeSwap team acknowledged that they used incorrect terminology on multiple occasions when communicating with users. As if that weren’t enough, the newly launched DEX has already suffered from numerous reports of failed transactions from users.

On Monday afternoon, during a live on YouTube, Hoskinson criticized the heated exchanges between the parties, saying it is unacceptable that the trust organizations involved, SundaeSwap and CardStarter, use Twitter, Reddit, Telegram and other social channels to assert their reasons. stating: