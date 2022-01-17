Sundaeswap available from January 20th | New boom for Cardano $ ADA?

For Cardano comes one of the most anticipated turns. The next 20 th January it will finally be available in beta accessible to all Sundaeswap, one of the most anticipated projects on the protocol headed by $ ADA.

A turning point expected by many and which was partly responsible for the excellent performance from Cardano on the market, while the rest of the major cryptocurrencies continue with a long string of lateral movements.

Sundaeswap arrives in public and complete beta on January 20th

Sundaeswap available from next January 20: here’s how

Sundaeswap it will finally have a beta launch, with all the features already active. The appointment, as it was remembered via the account Twitter official of the group, will be for Thursday 20 January 2022, after a short wait that had nevertheless helped to create a certain hype around the project.

📢The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally come! We’re excited and proud to share that SundaeSwap and the ISO will be launching on the evening of Thursday, January 20th (EST)! 🍨 Check out the article below! 👇https: //t.co/8oDYU6i3k9 pic.twitter.com/upgNZx2xH2 – SundaeSwap Labs 🍨 (@SundaeSwap) January 15, 2022

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally come. We are happy to share that SundaeSwap and the ISO will be launched on the evening of Thursday 20th January (EST). With a launch that technically, therefore, will take place when in Italy we’ll be in the middle of the night between Thursday And next Friday. Never mind, there will be no need to rush to test this new service in the ecosystem of Cardano, which will be in full beta And accessible to all, without there being gods limits for nobody.

We can also start earning Sundae token. We can participate in the ISO, which will take place between epoch 316-320 from Cardano. There will also be staking rewards, which will be active until June as reported by the protocol site itself – and we can also buy them directly.

Users will be able, among other things, to start earning from LP and specifically from Sundae versus $ ADA, $ AD versus $ LQ, WMT / ADA And CARDS / ADA. A good starting point, which will also be useful for actually testing the functioning of the first and most important DEX internal to the ecosystem of Cardano.

Why does $ ADA keep growing?

The news is important for the ecosystem of Cardano, which has been scolded several times for being backards compared to blockchain with the same ambitions. A slow development process that however for Cardano it is part of its own essence, given that it derives from very precise development choices.

The arrival of Sundaeswap is a small but big step for an ecosystem that is still growing at its own pace and that could become one of the most relevant even during the 2022. Which would allow him to quickly approach the target values ​​that we have indicated within ours Cardano forecasts.