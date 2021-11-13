SundaeSwap, DEX on Cardano is launching the ISO

Cardano is seeing its ecosystem grow with a myriad of new projects, one of which is the DEX SundaeSwap, about to launch its ISO.

What is an ISO?

ISO (or ISPO) stands for Initial Stake Pool Offering and it’s a new one token distribution model which often complements the most common ICO (Initial Coin Offering) or IDO (Initial DEX Offering). In other words, it’s a kind of airdrop which can accompany the token sale of a project.

The ISO model can only take place on Proof of Stake blockchain, as it requires it staking to selected stake pools.

More specifically, users delegate their ADA (Cardano’s cryptocurrency) to the stake pools participating in the ISO and every Epoca (5 days), delegators are rewarded with tokens from the DEX, often together with the usual 5% annual ROA (Return on ADA), which depends on the amount staked.

The SundaeSwap ISO

Among the DEX on Cardano, SundaeSwap is the most anticipated. With them 200 thousand followers on Twitter, far outweigh the followers other DEXs such as Minswap (30,000) and Maladex (10,000). To make a comparison with Ethereum, Uniswap has 700,000 followers, even though it has been around for years.

For their ISO, SundaeSwap allowed existing stake pools to apply to become “Scooper”, all of which will not only be essential for distribute their tokens, but they are also an important part of their DEX’s functioning.

At the time of writing this article, there is a vote in progress which will determine the selection of the stake pools that will become Scooper, allowing their delegators to receive SUNDAE tokens.

Vote for the PES

The voting process is very intuitive. As an example, we will use 2 stake pools that we interviewed for ours Cardano SPO section: Bio Pool [BIO] and Stake for Nature [ST4NA].

Enough visit the SundaeSwap ISO Dashboard, select the stake pools to vote for and a specific amount of ADA will be displayed. In the case of our example it is 2.912453 ADA, with “912“Corresponding to BIO and”453“To ST4NA:

Anyone who votes must use a non-custodial wallets such as Yoroi or Daedalus and send this transaction to himself. This will allow the team to SundaeSwap to scan the Cardano blockchain for these specific amounts e count the votes. The voting power corresponds to the ADAs held by the users.

The voting period ends on Tuesday, November 16, after which the SundaeSwap team will announce the selected stake pools and will share more details on the start of the ISO.

More DEX on Cardano

A while ago we interviewed Minswap, another DEX on Cardano, which started his own FISO (Fair Initial Stake Pool Offering) a few months ago. In the case of Minswap, they defined themselves as “Fair” because instead of setting up their own stake pools, they have collaborated with small SPOs (Stake Pool Operator) to counter the centralizing force of users staking their ADAs with fewer stake pools.

Another DEX that opted for the ISO model was Maladex. In their case, however, they have created their own stake pools and are staying rewarding with MAL token users who delegate their ADAs to the MAL, MAL2 and XMAL stake pools.

These are just the first steps of the DeFi on the Cardano blockchain. After the activation of smart contracts, the developers continued to work hard and first results are starting to appear.