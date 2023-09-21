Sundance “Passage” Film Review

“Passages,” directed by Ira Sachs and premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, tells the touching story of Tom (Franz Rogowski) and Martin (Ben Whishaw), a married couple living in Paris. The film explores the cracks that begin to appear in their relationship when it becomes clear that they are both in completely different stages of life. While Martin wants a quiet and stable life, Tom continues to yearn for adventure and begins a passionate relationship with Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos).

“Passages” is a deep and painful dissolution of a loving relationship, leaving it in an unfamiliar state compared to before. Ira Sachs does an excellent job of guiding us on this emotional journey. Franz Rogowski gives an incredible performance as Tom; He succeeds in giving the character such dimensions that we may not agree with his decisions, but at least we understand them. Ben Whishaw and Adele Exarchopoulos are excellent in their respective roles, providing the perfect partners for Rogowski to explore Tom’s complex emotional needs.