Sundance-Premiering Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Divinity’ Inks Interim Agreement Starring Stephen Dorff & Bella Thorne

Dystopian sci-fi thriller from writer-director Eddie Alcazar divinityStephen Dorff, starring Bella Thorne and Scott Bakula, has reached a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. The agreement will allow the cast to step out and promote the film’s theatrical release, which will screen at New York’s Regal Union Square on October 13 and L.A. on the 20th, before a wider expansion on November 3.

A black-and-white indie distributed by Utopian and Sumerian, divinity The sequel had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Created and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, it is based on an extraterrestrial human existence where scientist Sterling Pierce (Bakula) has dedicated his life to the pursuit of immortality, and slowly uncovers the building blocks of an unprecedented serum called “Divinity”. is constructed.

Jackson Pierce (Dorff), his son, now controls and builds on his father’s once-philanthropic dream, and society on this barren planet has been completely warped by the dominance of medicine, the true origins of which are shrouded in mystery. Is. Two mysterious brothers (Moises Arias and Jason Genao) arrive with a plan to kidnap Mogul, and with the help of an attractive woman named Nikita (Karrueche Tran), they will embark on a difficult path toward true immortality.

Alcazar directed from his own script and produced it with Javier Lovato, Rafael Guandre and Johnny Stark.

When Dorff stopped by Deadline’s Sundance studio with several of his co-stars in January, he explained that he came to the project after being captivated by Alcazar’s short film. savage, “We all wanted to be a part of something that was maybe close to special,” the actor said.

Thorne expressed enjoyment of the process of creating “a very unconventional set”, with Tran taking some of the cues from the title. He said, “I feel like (the hope for the film) is to start a conversation about whatever it (audiences) feel…” “I think everyone’s going to be touched by death and its aftermath. There will be everyone’s own interpretations of life and reincarnation, and I think that’s what’s most interesting, just hearing what people have to say, whether they hate it or love it. “I think it’s going to do really well, and I’m very excited.”

