Sunday 12 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Everyone is fine at home

At home everyone is fine

Piefrancesco Favino and Stefano Accorsi in the choral film by Gabriele Muccino. The balance of a family falls apart during a forced stay on an island in the Mediterranean.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Novel of a massacre

Valerio Mastandrea and Pierfrancesco Favino in Marco Tullio Giordana’s film which reconstructs the events in Piazza Fontana, when the explosion of a bomb marked the beginning of the Years of Lead.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Gremlins

Joe Dante directs a cult of fantastic cinema, produced by Steven Spielberg. A boy receives a rare pet as a gift, but by mistake he invades an army of monsters.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Croods

DreamWorks Adventure in Prehistory. Seeking refuge after an earthquake, caveman Grug and his family discover a world populated by fantastic creatures.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The Tracker – Personal Revenge

Action with Dolph Lundgren and Anna Falchi. Fourteen years after the murder of his wife and daughter, a man returns to Italy to settle accounts with a ruthless criminal gang.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Lodgers – Don’t break the rules

Gothic horror between evil ancestors and rigid traditions. Ireland, 1920: in a large country house with a macabre atmosphere, two twins are prisoners of mysterious presences.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Divine – The girlfriend of the other

Romantic comedy with a surreal touch with Matilda De Angelis and Callum Turner. An English journalist, in Rome for the papal elections, becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Lucy in the Sky

Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm in a psychological drama. Back on Earth after a long space mission, Lucy Cola can’t get used to the routine and her mental stability falters.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Down to the North

Fantastic success for a comedy with Dany Boon and Kad Merad. The petty director of a post office is transferred as punishment to a remote town in the north of France.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Cops 2 – A Gang of Cops Ep. 1

A saint’s shin – Claudio Bisio and a great cast return in Luca Miniero’s comedy Sky Original. The Cops, Don Filippo and the magistrate Catia investigate the theft of a precious cross.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Waiting for the Barbarians

Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson in the historical drama from the novel by JM Coetzee. A warlike colonel breaks the peace in an outpost on the edge of the British Empire.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Smart Agent – Total Casino

Film adaptation of a famous 1960s TV series, with Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway. Aspiring secret agent Maxwell Smart finally has his chance. He will have to thwart the insane plan of conquest of the world by the dangerous criminal organization KAOS.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Lethal weapon 3

In Los Angeles, detective Martin Rigg has involved his colleague Roger Murtaugh in the investigation into the theft from a police depot of illegal weapons destined to be destroyed.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

The Good Shepherd – The shadow of power

During the Second World War, the young idealist Edward Wilson is hired at the Strategic Services Office (OSS), a forerunner of the CIA, a decision that will forever change the course of his life and change the geopolitical configuration of the world until the days our. As one of the founders of the CIA, and working in the heart of the organization where duplicity is a fundamental skill and where nothing is what it seems, Wilson’s idealism will slowly be eroded by his increasingly suspicious nature which reflects a world about to enter the paranoia of the Cold War. And while the methods he proposes rise to standard operating procedures, Wilson will become one of the most important operative agents and simultaneously challenge his KGB counterpart in a kind of global chess game.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Sunshine in Catinelle

“If you get promoted to all ten, Dad will give you a dream vacation.” This is the promise that Checco, penniless and liar seller of vacuum cleaners and divorced, makes to his son Nicolo ‘, who brings home the perfect report card. Without a penny in his pocket, however, it will be hard for Checco to keep his promise to his son. Thus began an exhilarating journey, the first stop in Basilicata, hosted by an old aunt of hers to whom she tries to trim some vacuum cleaners with poor results. The holiday certainly does not live up to expectations and father and son decide to go home. While traveling, the two come across the beautiful Frenchwoman Zoe ‘and her son Lorenzo, suffering from selective mutism. Thanks to his irreverence, Checco wins the boy’s sympathies and Zoe ‘decides to invite father and son to his luxurious villa. The holidays proceed between parties and magical days.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)