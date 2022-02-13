Sunday 13 February 2022 Sky Cinema, Welcome to Casa Esposito

Welcome to the Esposito house

From the novel by Pino Imperatore, a parody on the Camorra with Giovanni Esposito and Antonia Truppo. After the death of his boss father, Tonino engages in clumsy attempts to follow in his footsteps.

Margin Call

Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Irons in a thriller set on Wall Street. At the dawn of the financial crisis, a group of managers have 24 hours to avoid bankruptcy of a bank.

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortellesi in the sequel by Riccardo Milani. Three years after their relationship ends, Monica turns to Giovanni to get herself out of trouble.

Belle & Sebastien – Friends forever

Third adventurous chapter based on the novel by Cecile Aubry. A man claims to be Belle’s owner, but Sebastien will do everything he can not to part with her faithful friend.

Copshop – Firefight

Action with Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder. A provincial police district becomes a theater of war between a killer, a cunning crook and a novice policewoman.

47 Meters: Uncaged

Terror once again spreads to the depths of the sea in the sequel to ’47 Metri ‘. In search of an ancient Mayan city, 4 girls dive into the den of a school of sharks.

A long Sunday of passions

Jean Pierre Jeunet directs Audrey Tautou in a touching sentimental drama. A woman confronts the horrors of World War I to search for her boyfriend, who has been reported missing.

Loving – Love must be born free

Joel Edgerton in a love story that challenges racial discrimination. America, 1950s. Punished with jail, a couple struggles to have their interracial marriage recognized.

Stop, or mom shoot

Funny comedy with Sylvester Stallone. Los Angeles: The life and work of a police sergeant are turned upside down by the arrival of his possessive and catastrophic mother.

Fifty Shades of Gray

Eros and romance for Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, from the novel by EL James. A student is seduced by a rich and mysterious man who involves her in a transgressive relationship.

The king’s speech

4 Oscars for the film with Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush. An eccentric speech therapist is commissioned to treat the stuttering of King George VI, who took the English throne after his brother’s abdication.

