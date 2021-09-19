Sunday 19 September 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, The fantastic adventures of the wolf boy

A Star is Born

Oscar for best song for Bradley Cooper’s first work, also starring alongside Lady Gaga. An experienced musician helps a singer make her way into show business.

The robbery of the century

Comedy inspired by a true story. Argentina, 2006: A group of robbers plans a heist on a bank using toy guns. A crime known as one of the most successful in history.

Next

Nicolas Cage, Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore in a fantasy thriller from a short story by Philip K. Dick. A seer enters the sights of the FBI who wants to use him against terrorists.

The fantastic adventures of the wolf boy

Adventurous film for children. Isolated for a disease that causes him to have abnormal hair growth, Paul receives a mysterious gift that prompts him to search for his mother. In the cast John Turturro.

A spy is not enough

Romantic action-comedy starring Reese Whiterspoon, Tom Hardy and Chris Pine. Two CIA agents, best friends, fight for the same girl with no holds barred.

A bill to settle

Showdown for Nicolas Cage in a thriller starring Benjamin Bratt. After 19 years in prison for an unspoken crime, a former hitman wants to take revenge on whoever framed him.

A stewardess in the clouds

Sentimental comedy with Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo. Growing up in a caravan site, Donna dreams of being a stewardess, but the road to success is not without obstacles.

The Boxer

Emily Watson and Daniel Day-Lewis in Jim Sheridan’s controversial love and redemption story. A boxer, a former militant of the IRA, wants to open a gym for Catholic and Protestant boys

Wedding in the Bahamas

Massimo Boldi and Anna Maria Barbera in Claudio Risi’s exotic comedy. The wedding between the daughter of a taxi driver and the scion of a rich American family triggers misunderstandings.

Synchronic

Fanta-thriller with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie. The disappearance of his daughter forces a paramedic to investigate a new synthetic drug capable of altering the perception of time.

Suffragette

Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter and Meryl Streep in the history of the first feminist movement. London, 1912: some workers claim their rights in a male-dominated world of work.

Traffickers

From the director of “The Hangover”, inspired by a true story. The stories of two friends from Miami in their early twenties during the period of the first war in Iraq, who, taking advantage of a half-known initiative of the government, start a small business relating to US army contracts. to deal with matters beyond their means and will be involved in a $ 300 million deal. With Bradley Cooper

Mechanic: Resurrection

Sequel to “Killer Profession” with Jason Statham and Jessica Alba. Arthur Bishop, the most dangerous killer in the world, thought he had left his criminal past behind when his worst enemy ever comes back to haunt him to steal the love of his life. Forced to travel around the world, he will have to carry out some impossible murders and do what he does best: make them look like accidents.

Intrigue in Damascus

One afternoon, on a typical day at work, Adib learns devastating news: his eldest daughter, Muna, has disappeared in Damascus. The man, a former intelligence agent, has not returned to his native country for over thirty years, and is forced to leave for Syria dealing with his secret past, to find his daughter. Thriller nuances in the desperate search for a father for his daughter in the chaos of the Middle East.

Do you know Claudia?

Giovanni, methodical and repetitive, is married to Claudia and their union drags on wearily, despite the fact that they love each other. Aldo is a taxi driver who falls in love all the time. For some months he has been living alone for Claudia, who, however, does not want to know about him anymore, throwing him into despair. Giacomo, separated, is a lonely and somewhat neurotic man, but he lives a quiet life, until he meets Claudia, and falls in love with her. Claudia is dissatisfied with her married life with Giovanni, even though she loves him, and this makes her restless. When Giovanni is convinced that his wife is cheating on him, he pawns her and discovers that she is meeting with Giacomo. During the stalking, the trio, with their respective cars, collide and start dating after the accident. Claudia, convinced that Giovanni is betraying her, flees to Calabria. When the three realize they are in love with the same woman, they decide to join her. But arrived at the destination, between clarifications and confessions, only Giovanni will reach …

