Sunday 21 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Mrs Lowry & Son

Aspiring widower

Comedy by Massimo Venier inspired by ‘Il vedovo’ by Dino Risi with Fabio De Luigi and Luciana Littizzetto. A mediocre entrepreneur wants to get rid of his rich wife, but she’s a tough nut to crack.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Mrs Lowry & Son

Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall in the biopic about British painter LS Lowry. The story of an artist dominated by his authoritarian mother, and desperate for the perfect painting.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Aquaman

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the fictional action on the origins of the DC Comics superhero. Arthur Curry discovers that he is the son of the Queen of Atlantis and possesses extraordinary powers.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

A ghost as a friend

A magical adventure based on a children’s story. Thanks to three children, a ghost’s desire for freedom comes true. But the frightened reaction of the people forces him to flee.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Johnny Mnemonic

Keanu Reeves and Dolph Lundgren in the science fiction cult written by William Gibson. A courier keeps a microchip in his brain with top secret information that tempts the Yakuza.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Rules of honor

Tommy Lee Jones and Samuel L. Jackson in a legal thriller by William Friedkin. On a mission to Yemen, Colonel Childers orders to shoot the crowd. He will end up under indictment.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Duplicity

Clive Owen and Julia Roberts in a double-cross comedy. Two industrial spies, former secret agents and former lovers, join forces to get hold of a secret formula.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The godfather of the mafia

Sergio Castellitto in a thriller about the Canadian mafia. The heir to a dynasty of tailors, who have been dressing the Paterno ‘clan for generations, is ready to do anything to earn the trust of the boss.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

2 great sons of …

Comedy ‘on the road’ with Owen Wilson, Ed Helms and Glenn Close. In search of their biological father, twins travel across America and discover their mother’s uninhibited sexual past.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Mystery at Crooked House

Glenn Close, Terence Stamp and Gillian Anderson in the detective story based on Agatha Christie’s masterpiece. A detective investigates a murder in a villa among the murky secrets of a dynasty.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Oscar to Penelope Cruz in Woody Allen’s comedy with Scarlett Johansson and Javier Bardem. Barcelona: two American girls on vacation enter the life of a fascinating painter.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

One and a half spy

Action-comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Kavin Hart. A deadly CIA agent, bullied in school, recruits a former partner, who has become a mere accountant, for a very dangerous espionage mission.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Gold – The big scam

Based on a true story by Kenny Wells, heir to a major mining entrepreneur. In a few years, fortune turns its back on him and he is on the verge of bankruptcy. However, he still manages to raise a sum of money that allows him to support the enterprise of geologist Michael Acosta, who seems to have discovered one of the largest gold deposits in the world in the unexplored Indonesian jungle. The dollars start pouring in again and Wells becomes a rich man. But not all that glitters is gold. With Matthew McConaughey

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Changeling

Los Angeles, March 1928. On a Saturday morning Christine Collins, a young woman who works in a switchboard, leaves her judicious son Walter at home alone. Upon returning, he makes a terrible discovery: the child is gone and all traces of him have been lost. Five months later, the local police, of poor reputation, solve the case and deliver a child to the woman. The mother is certain that it is not her son and is also supported by other people who knew him well, starting with the teacher. The police authorities, supported by a public opinion eager for a reassuring happy ending, insist until Christine is interned for mental disorders. Christine, however, does not give up and, supported by the revendo and continues with the research. With Angelina Jolie.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Heaven suddenly

Lorenzo, Leonardo Pieraccioni, is the owner of the company of “Rain, Snow and Hail” which creates special effects for theater, cinema and television. who creates atmospheric effects for cinema and television, but is above all a convinced single. This freedom arouses the envy of his two dearest friends on a daily basis: Taddeo Borromini, Alessandro Haber, and Giandomenico Tardella, Rocco Papaleo, both scions of two noble families, always fighting, fixed with bets and with different marriages. bankrupt behind and wives to support. Lorenzo, called together with his assistant Nina, Anna Maria Barbera, to work in a villa in Ischia, meets Amaranta, a beautiful Colombian girl, with whom he falls in love. Lorenzo will have a bitter surprise.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)