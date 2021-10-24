Sunday 24 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Poly

The bride’s friends

Paul Feig’s hit comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. Annie, bridesmaid at the wedding of best friend Lilian, has to stem the cunning moves of the other girls.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Stronger – I am stronger

A superb Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, the man seriously injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and forced into a painful mental and physical recovery.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Priest

Fanta-horror with Paul Bettany. In the world of the future, fresh from a centuries-old war between humans and creatures of darkness, a warrior priest must save his niece from a horde of vampires.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Poly

Adventurous coming-of-age story with Francois Cluzet. A little girl befriends a circus pony. When he finds out that the animal is being tortured, he decides to help him escape.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The Art of The Steal

Action-comedy with Kurt Russell and Matt Dillon. A biker expert in stealing works of art gets his gang back on their feet to get hold of a priceless book.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

47 Meters

Deep in fear in a thriller starring Matthew Modine, Mandy Moore and Claire Holt. Two sisters dive into shark-infested waters, but their cage sinks to 47 meters.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Snow in the heart

Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton and Clare Danes in a rousing comedy. At Christmas, a rigid career manager meets her future husband’s exuberant family.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Honor code

Tom Cruise challenges Jack Nicholson in a court drama starring Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon. Three military lawyers defend two marines accused of killing a fellow soldier.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Love at home

Comedy by Emiliano Corapi on the unpredictable ways of love with Miriam Leone and Simone Liberati. A shy insurer starts a daring relationship with a girl under house arrest.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery

Action by Sky Original by Jaume Balaguero ‘with Freddie Highmore. An engineering student devises a plan to steal a legendary treasure from the inviolable Bank of Spain.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Kill Bill – Vol. 1

Uma Thurman’s revenge in the first part of Tarantino’s cult. A professional killer is ambushed on her wedding day. Out of the coma he will drive out his executioners.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

A million ways to die in the west

A cast of stars for an irreverent western comedy. A sheep herder named Albert Stark suffers from paranoia and becomes convinced that he is plagued by bad luck. The man has just been left by his girlfriend, who has preferred the company of the richest gentleman in town. The poor cowboy’s fate changes when he meets the reckless Anna. With Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Wonder Woman

Before being Wonder Woman, Diana was the princess of the Amazons, trained to become an invincible warrior and raised on a protected paradise island. When an American pilot crashes on the coast and warns of a huge conflict raging in the outside world, Diana decides to leave her home convinced that she can stop the catastrophe. Fighting with man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her powers and her true destiny. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Nocturnal animals

Award-winning film written and directed by Tom Ford, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams. Susan Morrow, an established gallery owner, is going through a period of severe crisis. One day a manuscript of her ex-husband is delivered to her, with whom she has not had contact for over twenty years: page after page, she sees in the protagonists projections of her past.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

I love you in all languages ​​of the world

Gilberto is a gymnastics teacher in a high school in Pistoia. Separated from his wife who was cheating on him, he lives with his brother who works as a janitor in his own school and suffers from stuttering. One of his pupils, Paolina, is madly in love with him and leaves him messages of love in all the languages ​​of the world. He tries to keep her at bay but manages to do so with difficulty arousing suspicion in the principal. Until one day, dragged by a colleague to a villa rented to swingers, he meets Margherita who has been taken there by deception. Love is born between the two but Paolina does not give up.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)