Sunday 26 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, There was a scam in Hollywood

There was a scam in Hollywood

Sky Original comedy with Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. To pay off a debt to the underworld, two film producers organize a scam

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301 and SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 9.45 pm / channel 309)

Crazy joy

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti in the female road movie by Paolo Virzi ‘. Two women escape from a psychiatric clinic and venture to savor the world again.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

rise of the Guardians

DreamWorks animated adventure. Santa forms a special team to stop the Black Man, who threatens to turn children’s dreams into nightmares.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

snow-white

Julia Roberts is the Evil Queen in an irreverent version of the famous fairy tale. After her father’s death, Snow White has to face her wicked stepmother. She will be helped by 7 brigand dwarves.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Tom Cruise in the fifth action of the saga, produced by JJ Abrams. Ethan Hunt gathers his team to annihilate the Syndicate, a criminal organization dedicated to terrorism.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Until the last clue

Thriller with Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. Los Angeles: A keen deputy sheriff gets involved in the investigation of a serial killer. His past will come back to the surface.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Oh Mama!

Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan in the musical based on Abba songs. For her wedding, Sophie invites three former lovers of her mother, hoping finally to find out who the father is.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Altamira

Antonio Banderas in an intense drama between archeology and fatherly love. The discovery of some prehistoric paintings upsets the professional and family life of a scholar.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortellesi in the sequel by Riccardo Milani. Three years after their relationship ends, Monica turns to Giovanni to get herself out of trouble

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Oliver Twist

Charles Dickens classic adapted by Roman Polanski with Ben Kingsley. In 19th century London, an orphan faces the dangers of the metropolis and is hired by the shady Fagin.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Unsuspected suspicions

Hilarious comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, remake of the movie “Living Big”. Willy, Joe and Al are three longtime friends who meet at the club every day. Suddenly the company they worked for decides to close and move to Vietnam, and therefore will no longer pay their pensions. Finding himself broke and unable to pay the bills in order to survive, Joe comes up with an idea that could change their lives: rob the bank.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Interstellar

A plague is killing the Earth’s crops. For several decades humanity has been in crisis and almost all of them have become farmers to supply these needs. Former astronaut Cooper, who never went into space and was forced to become a farmer, discovers thanks to his daughter’s intuition that NASA is still active in great secrecy. Thus he learns that the Earth is about to run out, but there is a space-time tunnel near Saturn, which leads to another galaxy. Coming and going is Cooper’s only way of giving his children a future.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Montecristo

Edmond Dantes (James Caviezel) is about to marry the beautiful Mercedes (Dagmara Dominczyk) when his best friend Fernand (Guy Pearce), also in love with the woman, plots a plot against him and has him unjustly imprisoned near Marseille. where it remains for thirteen years. Then one day he manages to escape from prison and, hiding under the new identity of the Count of Monte Cristo, plans his revenge against all those who had betrayed him.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Tolo Tolo

Film written, directed and starring Checco Zalone, here in his directorial debut. Not understood at home, Checco is welcomed in Africa. But a war will force him to return along the tortuous route of the migrants. He, Tolo Tolo, grain of salt in a world of cocoa.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)