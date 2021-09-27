Sunday 26 September 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Locked Down

Locked Down

Singular comedy with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. A couple on the brink of separation is forced under one roof by the lockdown. A crazy idea will change their lives.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

The earth

An intense family history of and with Sergio Rubini alongside Fabrizio Bentivoglio. A professor from Milan returns to Puglia to sell the family home and faces old grudges.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen

Second spectacular adventure with Megan Fox, Shia LaBeouf and the famous robots. The Decepticons challenge the Autobots and humans in an attempt to awaken their supreme leader.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Suddenly Family – Instructions not included

Omar Sy (‘Almost Friends’) in a thrilling blockbuster film. The life of Samuel, eternal ‘Peter Pan’ always in search of escape, is turned upside down by the arrival of a daughter.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Bad Boys For Life

Third chapter of the action saga with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Detectives Mike and Marcus team up again to discover the identity of a mysterious and vengeful hitman.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Fantasy Island

Fanta-Thriller by Blumhouse with Michael Pena and Maggie Q. A group of people is hosted in a resort where all fantasies come true, but also gruesome nightmares.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

An English wedding

Romantic comedy with Jessica Biel, Colin Firth and Kristin Scott Thomas. England, 1920s: An exuberant American girl wreaks havoc in her husband’s family.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Native Son

Ashton Sanders (‘Moonlight’) in an intense HBO drama. A young African American is hired as a driver by a wealthy businessman, but becomes embroiled in a tragic event.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Neighbors of the third kind

Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill and Vince Vaughn against aliens in an exciting fictional comedy. A group of citizens faces an extraterrestrial invasion to save the Earth from destruction.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

A fantastic coming and going

Leonardo Pieraccioni in the world of ‘graduates’ in a comedy with Serena Autieri. Expelled by his wife, a forty-year-old finds himself sharing an apartment with four students.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The Russian lover

Laetitia Dosch in the adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s autobiography which caused a sensation. A Parisian teacher enters into a clandestine relationship with a married Russian diplomat.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

How to kill the boss 2

Sequel to “How to Kill Your Boss … and Live Happy”. Nick, Kurt and Dale want to start their own business, but are scammed by a lender. With Jennifer Aniston

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Fast & Furious 7

Deckard Shaw, brother of Owen reduced to death by Dominic Toretto and his gang, is ready to unleash his thirst for revenge, using the war techniques he learned working for the British secret services. The situation seems desperate until the CIA offers to help Toretto and his people, on the condition that they recover Ramsey, an extraordinary hacker with an unknown identity, kidnapped by dangerous terrorists. With Jason Statham, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Mine

Armie Hammer (“Call me by your name”) in the debut film by the directors F. Guaglione and F. Resinaro. Private Mike Stevens is returning to base camp after a mission but inadvertently puts his foot on a landmine. He can’t move anymore, otherwise he’ll blow up. While waiting for help for two days and two nights, he will have to survive not only the dangers of the desert but also the terrible psychological pressure of the terrible situation.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

That’s life

The second successful film of the comic trio, very funny and at times moving, is the story of a kidnapping on the road around Italy. As in the previous Three men and a leg, numerous are the quotes taken from the cinema, in this case “Papillon,” The man from Alcatraz “,” The great escape “and other classics. credit cards, during transport to court he takes Giacomo, a clumsy policeman driving the car hostage. On the street Giovanni, an unfortunate inventor who has just suffered the theft of his car, asks for help from the police car, is made to get in and kidnapped together with the agent. Thus begins an aimless escape, with unexpected events and adventures at the edge of reality. The three meet the mysterious Clara with whom Aldo falls madly in love. Back in Milan, they say goodbye, but the surprises are not yet What awaits them at the end of their incredible journey? Maybe Heaven …

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)