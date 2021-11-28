Sunday 28 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Rufus and the secret door

Hanna

Thriller with Cate Blanchett, Eric Bana and Saoirse Ronan. A girl trained by her father to become a fighter emerges from the seclusion of the forest on a risky mission.

In the center of the viewfinder

Three Oscar nominations for an action starring Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich. An agent of the US President’s escort lives with remorse for Kennedy’s death: now he can redeem himself.

welcome to the South

Comedy blockbuster with Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Siani, remake of ‘Giu’ al Nord ‘. Transferred to Cilento as a punishment, a Milanese employee will be kidnapped by the vitality of the place.

Rufus and the secret door

Adventure in a fantastic key for a mixed media film. At their grandmother’s house, Scott and friend Emily find Rufus, a hairy creature who asks for their help in saving his kingdom.

The Debt Collector – The Return

Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor in the action sequel set in the underworld. The two debt collectors French and Sue enter the crosshairs of a drug kingpin who wants to kill them in revenge.

Behind the night

Stefania Rocca and Fortunato Cerlino in a thriller by Daniele Falleri. A mother and daughter lock themselves in a closet as a thief breaks into the house to steal diamonds.

(500) days together

An original romantic comedy starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. A shy and dreamy boy recalls his love story with a girl, from falling in love to breaking up.

Escape from Pretoria

Daniel Radcliffe in a gripping biopic. 1978: Tim Jenkin and Stephen Lee, South African anti-apartheid activists detained in Pretoria prison, plan an incredible escape.

The more you spend … the more you earn!

Richard Pryor and John Candy in an 80’s comedy by Walter Hill. To cash in on a $ 300 million inheritance, a baseball player must squander at least $ 30 million within a month.

Endless

Paranormal teen movie by Scott Speer. The union of lovers Riley and Chris is broken by a car accident. Remained alive, Riley is convinced that Chris is contacting her from the afterlife.

Million Dollar Baby

4 Oscars for the masterpiece directed and starring Clint Eastwood with Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman. A grumpy elderly boxing coach turns a tough girl into a champion.

The Mask – From zero to myth

Stanley Ipkiss, Jim Carrey, is a bank employee who does not seem to be all for the best, so much so that he is amazed when a seductive blonde, Tina Carlyle, Cameron Diaz, approaches him to ask him about opening an account. Bank. Tina is the woman of a ganster on site just to organize a robbery. Invited by a colleague to go out in the evening, Stanley finds himself stuck on a bridge due to the breakdown of his car. In the river he finds an ancient mask that once put on transforms him into a real cartoon with a green face, huge teeth and infinite superpowers.

Lethal Weapon

A couple of policemen who share a war background in Vietnam are engaged in a suspected suicide case.

The fraud

Tycoon Robert Miller, on the eve of his 60th birthday, looks like the portrait of success in both business and family life. But behind the golden facade, Miller is actually desperately trying to sell his financial empire to a big bank, before his years of frauds are exposed.

The cyclone

Levante (Leonardo Pieraccioni) is an accountant who has difficulty in approaching the female sex. Together with Levante, in a large farmhouse in the hills, lives his father Osvaldo, his sister Selvaggia (Barbara Enrichi), secretly engaged to the pharmacist Isabella and his brother Libero (Massimo Ceccherini), who spends his days wondering about the existence of God, a Spanish dance troupe will completely upset the family routine. Music, joy and chaos overwhelm the little family who, between a flamenco hit and a few stolen kisses, experience intense moments of healthy madness. To conquer the heart of Levante is the beautiful Caterina (Lorena Forteza), who however is already engaged with another man.

