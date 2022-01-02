Sunday 2nd January 2022 Sky and Premium Cinema, The Croods 2 – A new era

The Croods 2 – A new era

Second DreamWorks Animation adventure for cute cavemen. The Croods find a great place to settle, but they have to contend with the evolved clan of the Superior.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino reinterprets the Second World War with Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, awarded at Cannes and with the Oscar. A group of US soldiers is sent to Paris to kill Hitler.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Second chapter on the young wizard created by writer JK Rowling. Harry faces a diabolical presence that petrifies his victims and uncovers the secret of a mysterious room.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Goonies

Richard Donner signs a memorable adventure conceived and produced by Steven Spielberg. A group of kids find a map that leads to a pirate’s legendary treasure.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Tenet

An Oscar for Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster starring John D. Washington and Robert Pattinson. A CIA agent is trained to challenge enemies who can manipulate the laws of time.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Run

Psychological Thriller with Sarah Paulson and Keira Allen. Confined to a wheelchair, young Chloe discovers that her mother’s loving care hides an unexpected truth.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Australia

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann’s love story. Against the backdrop of World War II, an aristocrat works hard to defend her ranch.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The best is yet to come

From the authors of ‘Cena among friends’, a hymn to friendship with Fabrice Luchini and Patrick Bruel. For a macabre misunderstanding, Arthur and Cesar decide to enjoy what remains of their future.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Escape from Reuma Park

Captivating comedy with the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Christmas, 2041: the three friends organize an escape from a surreal amusement park transformed into a maximum security hospice.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Leave one day in Rome

Exciting Sky Original film by and with Edoardo Leo flanked by Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their long life together.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The wings of Freedom

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in the prison drama based on Stephen King. A banker convicted of murder forms a close friendship with another inmate as he prepares for his escape.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Ted 2

Ted got married to his fiancée Tami-Lynn, but after a year of marriage their relationship becomes more and more difficult, so they decide to have a child. Since Ted is unable to have reproductive functions, he asks his friend John for help, but then it turns out that Tami-Lynn is sterile. So they decide to take the path of adoption which will be even more complicated, since Ted is considered an asset and not a person. With Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Kong: Skull Island

1973. At the end of the war in Vietnam, Monarch, a secret society equipped with powerful satellite technologies, organizes an exploratory mission on a mysterious island in the Pacific, the Isle of Skulls, which seems to be inhabited by mysterious creatures.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Music in the heart – August Rush

Moving film on the theme of family bond. A ten-year-old orphan, August, Freddie Highmore, has a very keen talent for music. With the help of a wizard with a heart of gold, his only friend, little August will embark on a fantastic journey in search of his parents, who he will discover are musicians, just like him. Destiny seems to want to put all the pieces of the puzzle back in place.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Din Don – A parish in two

Donato is a scoundrel manager who, in order to escape a boss to whom he owes 90 thousand euros, asks his uncle bishop for help to pay off the debt. The uncle refuses and asks him to deliver a letter to the parish priest of Roccasecca, in which the arrival of a new priest is announced. Slyly Donato introduces himself to Don Dino pretending to be the newcomer, Don Donato. The parish is experiencing a difficult time and the faithful are very few. Despite not knowing the basics of being a priest, Don Donato begins to integrate himself into the community between small and big lies. With Enzo Salvi, Maurizio Battista

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)