Sunday 3 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Hunt for the 12 man

Hunt for the 12th man

World War II in the Far North in a war film with Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A Norwegian partisan, tailed by Nazi soldiers, wages a tough fight for survival.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Endings, Beginnings – I’ll start over with you

Love story with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan. A broken hearted woman meets two very different men. Unable to choose, he’ll have to get to know each other.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Django

Sergio Corbucci directs Franco Nero in a milestone of Spaghetti Western. A gunslinger roams Mexico dragging a coffin in search of his wife’s killers.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Sequel to the DreamWorks animated masterpiece. Young Viking Hiccup and his faithful friend Toothless defend their village from a fearsome renegade dragon.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

How I’ll kill your bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in a brilliant action-comedy. A zealous bodyguard agrees to protect a hitman, a witness in the trial of a bloodthirsty dictator.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Jennifer’s Body

Seduction and fear in a horror film with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. Following a dark ritual, a girl becomes possessed by a bloodthirsty demon. But a friend discovers her secret.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

New in Town – A career single

Sentimental comedy with Renee Zellweger. Sent to supervise a factory in Minnesota, Lucy overcomes the hostility of the local community, living an experience full of surprises.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Elizabeth – The Golden Age

Oscar for costumes for the sequel on the life of the English sovereign with Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush. As the Invincible Armada is upon us, the queen finds herself vulnerable to love.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Horse fever – La mandrakata

Carlo Vanzina directs Gigi Proietti and Enrico Montesano in the sequel to the cult of the 70s. Still an avid gambler, Mandrake involves a group of funny accomplices in a scam.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Every Breath You Take – Breathless

Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin and Michelle Monaghan. The fragile balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Euphoria

Valeria Golino directs Riccardo Scamarcio and Valerio Mastandrea in a film on the theme of the disease. A serious diagnosis strengthens the relationship of two totally different siblings.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Cops Out – Two cops on the loose

Action movie and lots of laughs with the couple of cops Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan. After being released from duty for a failed operation, Jimmy and Paul find themselves on the trail of a dangerous gang leader. Jimmy must also recover a baseball card from which he would like to raise money for his daughter’s wedding.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Fast & Furious 8

Eighth film in the Fast & Furious series and first episode of the post-Walker era. Dom and Letty, happily married, enjoy a well-deserved honeymoon in Cuba. One day Dom is approached by a mysterious and charming woman who blackmails him, forcing him to work for her. With Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodríguez, Charlize Theron

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

The three days of the Condor

Everyone who works in a CIA department is mysteriously killed. The only one who accidentally escaped the massacre (his code name is “Condor”) is naturally in very grave danger. However, he manages to save himself and to discover that at the head of the plot there are CIA men, alarmed by a dangerous leak of news regarding the activity of the US secret services in South America, unknowingly unleashed by the “Condor” himself.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Happiness at last

Comedy directed and written by Leonardo Pieraccioni and interpreted, as well as by himself, by Rocco Papaleo, Maurizio Battista and Ariadna Romero. A musician from Lucca, Benedetto, accidentally discovers that his mother, who had just passed away, had adopted a Brazilian girl at a distance. Years later, the little girl has become a beautiful model, who arrived in Italy and contacts Benedetto. A great affinity is created between the two, and he even helps her to get rid of her boyfriend, Jesus, and creates a family with her, remotely adopting a Brazilian girl.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)