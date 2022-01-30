Sunday 30 January 2022 Sky Cinema, De Gaulle

The Mercenaries – The Expendables

Explosive action by and with Sylvester Stallone. A handful of mercenaries must overthrow a dictatorship in Central America. In the cast Mickey Rourke, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Bruce Willis.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

De Gaulle

Lambert Wilson in the biopic on the French general. June, 1940: While his wife and children escape the German advance, Charles De Gaulle flies to London to negotiate with Churchill.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302 and SKY CINEMA 4K at 9.15 pm / channel 313)

Syriana

Oscar to George Clooney in a thriller with Matt Damon. A CIA veteran, expert in Middle Eastern affairs, must eliminate a terrorist, but is overwhelmed by the intrigues of power.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Liar Liar

Jim Carrey’s comedy explodes into a hilarious comedy. Little Max expresses the wish that his father, a chronic liar, does not lie for 24 hours … It will be a long day !.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

War of the Worlds

Steven Spielberg directs Tom Cruise in the spectacular remake of a science fiction classic. A worker tries to defend his family during a violent alien invasion.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Dorian Gray

Colin Firth and Ben Barnes in the adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s novel. London, 19th century: by a spell, a boy remains young as his portrait begins to age.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Love at second sight

Romantic comedy with a supernatural touch. A novelist wakes up in a parallel world and must win back Olivia, the woman he already married in his original life.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Morrison

Federico Zampaglione adapts his novel into a film with Lorenzo Zurzolo and Giovanni Calcagno. Rome: the meeting between musicians of different ages will change the lives of both.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Grandpa unleashed

Comedy ‘on the road’ with Robert De Niro and Zac Efron. An elderly widower drags his nephew, about to get married, on a trip to Florida in search of transgression

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

The Crimes of BarLume – A bowls still | Sky original production

New investigations in Pineta in the 18th chapter of the Sky Original production. While the old men help Massimo and Fusco, Beppe and Tiziana try to carve out some time alone.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Unbroken

Scripted by the Coen brothers, Angelina Jolie’s biographical war movie. World War II: recruited into aviation, the athlete Louis Zamperini ends up in the hands of the Japanese in the Pacific.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)