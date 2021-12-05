Sunday 5 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, The forgotten prince

The forgotten prince

Omar Sy in a whimsical dream comedy by Michel Hazanavicius. Djibi turns into his daughter’s dream hero every night. Until she grows up and changes her imagination.

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a Francis Lee historical drama. In England in the mid-19th century, the passion between a fossil hunter and the wife of a scientist is ignited.

A perfect family

Comedy by Paolo Genovese with Sergio Castellitto, Claudia Gerini, Marco Giallini and Carolina Crescentini. A lonely man hires actors to impersonate his family reunited at Christmas.

The fantastic adventures of the wolf boy

Adventurous film for children. Isolated for an illness that causes him to have abnormal hair growth, Paul receives a mysterious gift that prompts him to search for his mother. In the cast John Turturro.

The Island

Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor in a Michael Bay fantathriller. Two young ‘clones’ living in a plant dream of visiting the island, the only unspoiled place on Earth.

Gone Baby Gone

Ben Affleck directs brother Casey alongside Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman. Two private detectives investigate the disappearance of a little girl in a notorious Boston neighborhood.

Love, marriages and other disasters

Romantic comedy with Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons. Three love stories intertwine the stories of a chauffeur in search of love, a messy wedding planner and an unusual mature couple.

Wild

Biographical road movie with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. After the loss of her mother and the end of her marriage, a girl embarks on a journey along the treacherous Pacific Crest Trail.

Meet mine

Captivating comedy with Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. To obtain consent to the wedding with his beloved, Greg Fotter meets the future father-in-law, a former secret agent who does not make discounts.

And we like st *** zi stood and watched | ORIGINAL SKY PRODUCTION

Sky Original comedy by and with Pif, Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. Fired due to an algorithm, Arturo finds a job as a rider and consoles himself with Stella, a hologram born from an app.

A secret between us

Sentimental drama starring Julia Roberts, Willem Dafoe and Ryan Reynolds. A tragic accident brings to light the grudges within a seemingly happy family.

Operation uncle

An organization of the ruthless rich aims to upset the global geopolitical balance with a new weapon. Despite being the period of the Cold War, the United States and Russia decide to collaborate for this international operation. The best American agent will have to collaborate with his Soviet counterpart, despite the diffidence and the obvious differences in style. A key role in the team will be played by a sexy girl who works as a mechanic in East Germany.

Lethal Weapon 2

Second chapter of the saga. The famous couple of Los Angeles police must protect the witness of a drug trafficking trial that belongs to a criminal boss, protected by diplomatic immunity. With Mel Gibson, Danny Glover

Side effects

Thriller with a stellar cast. R. Mara is a depressed woman; Dr. Banks, J. Law, prescribes a new drug for her, but it has severe side effects.

I fall from the clouds

A blockbuster film that marks the cinematographic debut of the Apulian comedian Checco Zalone, and is, at times, autobiographical. Checco Zalone, a young Apulian who dreams of becoming a singer, was left by his girlfriend because he is pursuing a dream that is difficult to fulfill while she would like to get married and start a family. Checco then decides to leave Polignano and go to Milan, where he will perhaps be able to fulfill his aspirations. Once in the city, he is hosted by his cousin Alfredo, but obviously struggles to adapt to the open mentality of the northern city. Then, one day, he meets Marika. Between the two it is love at first sight, but her father, a convinced Northern League supporter and full of prejudices about the southerners, does not tolerate their relationship. Meanwhile, Checco participates in auditions and auditions until his talent is recognized. The cast also includes Giulia Michelini, Dino Abbrescia, Fabio Troiano (“Squadra antimafia”), and Ivano Marescotti (“The restorer”).

